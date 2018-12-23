The last game of the 2018 Texas high school football season ended with a bang on Saturday, when North Shore pulled off a buzzer-beater Hail Mary to defeat Duncanville in the Class 6A Division I Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

North Shore trailed Duncanville 36-35 with three seconds remaining, lining up just ahead of midfield. Sophomore QB Demartrius Davis shuffled up the pocket to Duncanville's 45-yard-line and heaved up a prayer, flying the ball to the back right corner of the end zone.

In a sea of hands, UTEP commit Ajani Carter rose out of the crowd, snagging a game-winning catch to give the Houston-area high school its third state championship in a 41-36 win.

Watch Carter's game-winning catch below:

HOLY COW!!!



In one of the most amazing plays you will EVER see, @NSNationFB wins on a Hail Mary heave to the end zone!#UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/dLF0dkDQO4 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 23, 2018

Davis was named the game's offensive MVP, throwing for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Perhaps the Cowboys can use some of North Shore's late-game magic in the NFC Playoffs come January.