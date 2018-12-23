Watch: North Shore Wins Texas State Title on Miracle Hail Mary

UTEP commit Ajani Carter caught the game-winning pass. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 23, 2018

The last game of the 2018 Texas high school football season ended with a bang on Saturday, when North Shore pulled off a buzzer-beater Hail Mary to defeat Duncanville in the Class 6A Division I Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

North Shore trailed Duncanville 36-35 with three seconds remaining, lining up just ahead of midfield. Sophomore QB Demartrius Davis shuffled up the pocket to Duncanville's 45-yard-line and heaved up a prayer, flying the ball to the back right corner of the end zone.

In a sea of hands, UTEP commit Ajani Carter rose out of the crowd, snagging a game-winning catch to give the Houston-area high school its third state championship in a 41-36 win.

Watch Carter's game-winning catch below:

 

Davis was named the game's offensive MVP, throwing for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Perhaps the Cowboys can use some of North Shore's late-game magic in the NFC Playoffs come January.

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)