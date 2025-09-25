Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, September 25
There are 52 games scheduled across the Austin metro area between Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including Pieper vs Smithson Valley, as both teams look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 25, highlighted by Bowie vs Lake Travis. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Blanco (3-1) vs San Antonio Memorial (1-3)
Victoria East (0-5) vs New Braunfels (4-0)
Chaparral (2-1) vs Cedar Park (1-2)
Elgin (0-4) vs Pflugerville (3-1)
Bastrop (4-0) vs McCallum (3-1)
Austin Navarro (0-3) vs Liberty Hill (2-2)
Bowie (3-1) vs Lake Travis (4-0)
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted byVandegrift vs Vista Ridge. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
McDade (0-3) vs Burton (0-0)
Granger (2-0) vs Bartlett (1-2)
Christoval (2-2) vs Mason (1-3)
Eldorado (2-2) vs Harper (2-2)
Thrall (1-3) vs Johnson City LBJ (2-2)
Yoakum (3-1) vs Hyde Park (0-0)
Shiner (4-0) vs Luling (0-3)
Llano (3-1) vs Comfort (4-0)
Brady (3-1) vs Ingram Moore (0-4)
Thorndale (2-1) vs Hempstead (0-3)
Hico (3-1) vs Florence (0-4)
Manor New Tech (1-3) vs Taylor (0-4)
Uvalde (2-2) vs Fredericksburg (1-3)
Travis (2-2) vs Eastside Memorial (1-1)
Canyon Lake (3-1) vs John F. Kennedy (1-2)
Pieper (2-2) vs Smithson Valley (3-1)
Rouse (2-1) vs Lake Belton (1-2)
Weiss (3-1) vs Hendrickson (2-1)
Leander (1-2) vs Georgetown (2-1)
East View (2-1) vs Glenn (0-3)
Tivy (4-1) vs Harlandale (2-2)
University (2-2) vs Lampasas (4-0)
Anderson (3-0) vs A&M Consolidated (3-1)
Round Rock Westwood (1-3) vs Manor (0-3)
Stony Point (2-2) vs McNeil (2-2)
Vandegrift (2-1) vs Vista Ridge (5-0)
Central Catholic (1-2) vs Savio (0-0)
Round Rock (1-3) vs Cedar Ridge (1-2)
Ganado (3-1) vs Flatonia (3-1)
Schulenburg (1-2) vs Kenedy (4-0)
Lexington (4-0) vs Hearne (1-2)
Marble Falls (2-2) vs La Vernia (3-1)
Lago Vista (3-1) vs Salado (2-2)
La Grange (3-1) vs Navasota (3-1)
Smithville (0-4) vs Jarrell (4-0)
Navarro (1-3) vs Wimberley (2-2)
El Campo (3-1) vs Giddings (2-2)
Burnet (1-3) vs Gatesville (4-0)
College Station (0-3) vs Lehman (1-3)
Pflugerville Connally (2-2) vs Crockett (0-4)
Lockhart (0-4) vs Cedar Creek (0-3)
Johnson (1-2) vs San Marcos (2-2)
Austin (1-3) vs Del Valle (1-3)
Akins (5-0) vs Dripping Springs (4-0)
Austin High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Austin metro area on Saturday, September 27. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Reagan (0-0) vs Roosevelt (0-3)
