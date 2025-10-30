Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 107 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 30, Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, with many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days. Look out by Terry vs Iowa Colony battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 30, highlighted by Tompkins vs Katy. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Strake Jesuit (5-2) vs Alief Hastings (1-7), 6:00 PM
Cypress Lakes (3-5) vs Langham Creek (6-1), 6:30 PM
Cypress Creek (1-7) vs Northbrook (1-7), 6:30 PM
Lee (1-6) vs Lamar Consolidated (2-6), 7:00 PM
Friendswood (4-4) vs Kingwood Park (3-4), 7:00 PM
Splendora (2-5) vs Lake Creek (3-5), 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Clements (2-6) vs Fort Bend Elkins (4-4), 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower (5-2) vs Ridge Point (8-0), 7:00 PM
Shadow Creek (5-3) vs South Houston (0-7), 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial (3-5) vs Klein (5-3), 7:00 PM
Tompkins (4-3) vs Katy (6-2), 7:00 PM
Morton Ranch (2-6) vs Cinco Ranch (5-3), 7:00 PM
Alvin (2-6) vs Dobie (3-4), 7:00 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, October 31. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by North Shore vs King. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Paetow (3-4) vs Katy Taylor (0-8), 6:30 PM
Burton (2-1) vs Iola (3-2), 7:00 PM
La Villa (6-1) vs Burton (2-1), 7:00 PM
Hearne (1-5) vs Groveton (2-6), 7:00 PM
Shiner (8-0) vs Louise (2-6), 7:00 PM
Leon (8-0) vs Corrigan-Camden (4-3), 7:00 PM
Almeta Crawford (5-1) vs Stafford (4-4), 7:00 PM
Kountze (6-2) vs New Waverly (2-6), 7:00 PM
Van Vleck (1-6) vs Rice Consolidated (0-9), 7:00 PM
Trinity (1-1) vs Anderson-Shiro (3-5), 7:00 PM
London (4-4) vs Palacios (2-5), 7:00 PM
Yoakum (6-2) vs Hitchcock (6-3), 7:00 PM
Edna (5-3) vs West Oso (5-3), 7:00 PM
Columbus (6-2) vs Hempstead (0-8), 7:00 PM
Columbus (6-2) vs Hallettsville (3-5), 7:00 PM
Coldspring-Oakhurst (2-5) vs Hardin (7-0), 7:00 PM
Scarborough (0-3) vs Kashmere (1-6), 7:00 PM
Harmony School of Innovation (0-7) vs Sweeny (3-5), 7:00 PM
Harmony School of Science (0-1) vs Columbia (5-3), 7:00 PM
Columbia (5-3) vs La Marque (6-1), 7:00 PM
Royal (3-4) vs Wharton (4-4), 7:00 PM
Needville (4-3) vs Fort Bend Willowridge (1-6), 7:00 PM
Calhoun (4-4) vs El Campo (6-2), 7:00 PM
Jones (1-7) vs Bay City (6-2), 7:00 PM
Bellville (6-2) vs Madisonville (5-3), 7:00 PM
Spring Woods (3-4) vs Sterling (4-4), 7:00 PM
Sterling (5-3) vs Port Arthur Memorial (8-1), 7:00 PM
Waltrip (5-2) vs Madison (7-1), 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves (8-0) vs Montgomery (7-1), 7:00 PM
Nederland (3-5) vs Huntsville (4-4), 7:00 PM
Porter (3-3) vs Crosby (4-4), 7:00 PM
Randle (7-0) vs Santa Fe (6-3), 7:00 PM
West Brook (5-4) vs Ball (2-6), 7:00 PM
Terry (3-4) vs Iowa Colony (6-1), 7:00 PM
Brenham (8-0) vs University (5-3), 7:00 PM
West Fork (3-4) vs Dayton (4-3), 7:00 PM
Sharpstown (1-5) vs Austin (0-7), 7:00 PM
Angleton (8-0) vs La Porte (7-1), 7:00 PM
Sam Rayburn (4-3) vs Pasadena Memorial (1-5), 7:00 PM
Klein Forest (2-6) vs Klein Collins (6-1), 7:00 PM
Kingwood (4-4) vs Summer Creek (7-1), 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin (3-5) vs Fort Bend Bush (4-3), 7:00 PM
Magnolia (7-1) vs Magnolia West (2-6), 7:00 PM
Deer Park (6-2) vs Clear Springs (5-3), 7:00 PM
Manvel (5-3) vs Dawson (7-2), 7:00 PM
Seven Lakes (2-6) vs Mayde Creek (4-4), 7:00 PM
Spring (1-6) vs Nimitz (5-1), 7:00 PM
Cypress Ridge (1-6) vs Stratford (3-4), 7:00 PM
Klein Cain (3-4) vs Tomball (6-2), 7:00 PM
Cy-Fair (6-2) vs Cypress Falls (4-3), 7:00 PM
Cleveland (0-7) vs New Caney (1-6), 7:00 PM
North Shore (7-1) vs King (5-0), 7:00 PM
Westfield (4-3) vs Benjamin Davis (4-3), 7:00 PM
Clear Falls (6-2) vs Dickinson (7-0), 7:00 PM
Grand Oaks (5-2) vs Willis (7-2), 7:00 PM
Clear Creek (2-6) vs Brazoswood (2-6), 7:00 PM
Clear Brook (0-7) vs Brazoswood (2-6), 7:00 PM
Clear Brook (0-7) vs Clear Lake (1-7), 7:00 PM
Chavez (1-6) vs Westside (0-7), 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (0-0) vs Central Catholic (3-4), 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge (3-5) vs Caney Creek (1-8), 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch (6-2) vs Bridgeland (7-1), 7:00 PM
Brazosport (1-7) vs Navasota (5-2), 7:00 PM
George Ranch (3-4) vs Alief Taylor (3-5), 7:00 PM
Alief Elsik (2-6) vs Fulshear (6-3), 7:00 PM
Conroe (5-3) vs The Woodlands (5-2), 7:00 PM
Schulenburg (3-4) vs Danbury (3-5), 7:30 PM
Weimar (6-2) vs Flatonia (5-3), 7:30 PM
Ganado (7-1) vs Bloomington (4-5), 7:30 PM
Industrial (3-5) vs East Bernard (5-3), 7:30 PM
Van Vleck (1-6) vs Rice (3-3), 7:30 PM
Tidehaven (8-0) vs Boling (1-5), 7:30 PM
Orangefield (6-2) vs East Chambers (7-1), 7:30 PM
Lumberton (4-3) vs Livingston (2-6), 7:30 PM
Hargrave (6-2) vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville (4-3), 7:30 PM
Liberty (2-8) vs Bridge City (7-1), 7:30 PM
Shepherd (7-1) vs Hamshire-Fannett (6-2), 7:30 PM
Sealy (7-1) vs Caldwell (3-4-1), 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 1, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, November 1 highlighted by Channelview vs Atascocita. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pasadena (1-7) vs Fort Bend Kempner (3-4), 11:00 AM
Texas City (5-2) vs Marshall (6-5), 11:00 AM
Yates (7-0) vs Washington (3-4), 12:00 PM
Furr (3-4) vs North Forest (6-2), 12:00 PM
Galena Park (3-5) vs Westbury (6-1), 12:00 PM
Lamar (5-3) vs Bellaire (5-3), 12:00 PM
Memorial (7-1) vs Jersey Village (2-5), 1:00 PM
Aldine (0-7) vs Eisenhower (4-2), 2:00 PM
Channelview (2-6) vs Atascocita (4-4), 6:00 PM
Worthing (3-4) vs Wheatley (2-5), 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis (4-2) vs Fort Bend Dulles (0-8), 7:00 PM
Goose Creek Memorial (3-5) vs Humble (2-5), 7:00 PM
Waller (4-2) vs Cypress Springs (5-3), 7:00 PM
Texas City (5-2) vs Fort Bend Marshall (3-3), 8:00 PM
