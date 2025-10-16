Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 96 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Dickinson vs Brazoswood battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, October 16, highlighted by Jordan vs Katy. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
George Ranch 2-3 vs Alief Elsik 2-4, 6:00 PM
Pearland 7-0 vs Pasadena Memorial 1-4, 6:30 PM
Jordan 4-2 vs Katy 4-2, 6:30 PM
Cypress Falls 2-3 vs Jersey Village 2-4, 6:30 PM
Memorial 5-1 vs Cypress Creek 1-5, 6:30 PM
Scarborough 0-3 vs Wheatley 2-5, 7:00 PM
Furr 2-4 vs Worthing 3-4, 7:00 PM
Crosby 3-3 vs Fort Bend Kempner 3-2, 7:00 PM
Splendora 2-3 vs Montgomery 5-1, 7:00 PM
Terry 3-3 vs Marshall 3-5, 7:00 PM
Angleton 6-0 vs Kingwood Park 2-3, 7:00 PM
Magnolia 6-0 vs Klein Collins 5-1, 7:00 PM
Dekaney 0-2 vs Eisenhower 3-2, 7:00 PM
Paetow 2-3 vs Seven Lakes 2-3, 7:00 PM
Fulshear 5-2 vs Strake Jesuit 2-2, 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge 3-3 vs Grand Oaks 3-2, 7:00 PM
Aldine 0-5 vs Westfield 2-3, 7:00 PM
Clear Creek 1-5 vs Clear Brook 0-5, 7:00 PM
Tompkins 2-3 vs Cinco Ranch 4-3, 7:00 PM
Anahuac 1-6 vs Buna 1-5, 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 69 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, October 17. There are many games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by North Shore vs Channelview. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pasadena 1-4 vs Friendswood 2-4, 6:30 PM
Woodsboro 2-5 vs Burton 2-0, 7:00 PM
McDade 0-4 vs Iola 3-2, 7:00 PM
Hull-Daisetta 1-5 vs West Sabine 4-2, 7:00 PM
Louise 1-5 vs Pettus 0-6, 7:00 PM
Needville 3-3 vs Almeta Crawford 4-1, 7:00 PM
Hearne 1-4 vs Corrigan-Camden 3-3, 7:00 PM
Industrial 1-5 vs Rice Consolidated 0-7, 7:00 PM
Woodville 5-2 vs Anderson-Shiro 3-3, 7:00 PM
Hempstead 0-6 vs Hitchcock 5-2, 7:00 PM
London 3-3 vs Edna 3-3, 7:00 PM
Columbus 4-2 vs Yoakum 6-1, 7:00 PM
Aransas Pass 1-5 vs Palacios 1-4, 7:00 PM
Northside 1-3 vs North Forest 4-2, 7:00 PM
Navasota 5-1 vs Stafford 2-4, 7:00 PM
Royal 2-3 vs La Marque 3-1, 7:00 PM
Sweeny 3-3 vs Columbia 4-3, 7:00 PM
El Campo 5-1 vs Floresville 3-3, 7:00 PM
Calhoun 2-4 vs Jones 1-5, 7:00 PM
Brazosport 1-5 vs Needville 3-3, 7:00 PM
La Vernia 5-1 vs Bay City 5-1, 7:00 PM
Bellville 4-2 vs La Grange 3-3, 7:00 PM
Waltrip 5-1 vs Westbury 5-1, 7:00 PM
Lufkin 4-2 vs Sterling 5-2, 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony 3-1 vs Lamar Consolidated 2-3, 7:00 PM
Porter 2-1 vs La Porte 5-1, 7:00 PM
Sharpstown 1-4 vs Galena Park 2-5, 7:00 PM
Huntsville 2-4 vs Dayton 3-2, 7:00 PM
Lee 1-4 vs Randle 6-0, 7:00 PM
Brenham 6-0 vs Rudder 1-4, 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill 4-3 vs Beaumont United 4-2, 7:00 PM
Texas City 3-2 vs Santa Fe 5-1, 7:00 PM
Spring Woods 2-3 vs Austin 0-6, 7:00 PM
Lamar 1-3 vs South Houston 0-6, 7:00 PM
Klein Cain 2-4 vs Klein Forest 2-5, 7:00 PM
Mayde Creek 3-3 vs Morton Ranch 2-4, 7:00 PM
Dickinson 5-0 vs Brazoswood 2-4, 7:00 PM
Klein Oak 3-4 vs Magnolia West 2-3, 7:00 PM
Cypress Woods 3-3 vs Cypress Springs 3-2, 7:00 PM
Dawson 5-2 vs Sam Rayburn 4-2, 7:00 PM
Dobie 2-4 vs South Houston 0-6, 7:00 PM
Spring 0-5 vs MacArthur 2-4, 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial 2-4 vs Tomball 5-1, 7:00 PM
Houston Heights 3-3 vs Lamar 4-3, 7:00 PM
Cypress Park 0-6 vs Langham Creek 4-1, 7:00 PM
Cypress Ridge 0-6 vs Northbrook 1-4, 7:00 PM
Nimitz 4-1 vs Benjamin Davis 2-2, 7:00 PM
Deer Park 4-2 vs Clear Lake 0-6, 7:00 PM
Clear Falls 4-2 vs Clear Springs 5-1, 7:00 PM
Wisdom 2-5 vs Sam Houston 3-7, 7:00 PM
College Park 6-0 vs The Woodlands 5-1, 7:00 PM
North Shore 5-1 vs Channelview 1-5, 7:00 PM
New Caney 0-6 vs Caney Creek 1-5, 7:00 PM
Alvin 2-4 vs Manvel 4-3, 7:00 PM
Foster 1-6 vs Alief Taylor 2-3, 7:00 PM
Kingwood 4-2 vs Atascocita 3-3, 7:00 PM
Conroe 4-1 vs Willis 5-2, 7:00 PM
Kenedy 5-2 vs Danbury 3-3, 7:30 PM
Normangee 2-4 vs Groveton 1-5, 7:30 PM
Schulenburg 2-3 vs Ganado 6-1, 7:30 PM
Weimar 4-2 vs Bloomington 4-3, 7:30 PM
Tidehaven 6-0 vs Van Vleck 1-5, 7:30 PM
Brazos 5-1 vs Boling 1-3, 7:30 PM
Coldspring-Oakhurst 1-4 vs East Chambers 5-1, 7:30 PM
Liberty 2-7 vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville 2-3, 7:30 PM
Hargrave 4-2 vs Hardin-Jefferson 3-3, 7:30 PM
West Orange-Stark 3-3 vs Shepherd 6-0, 7:30 PM
Bridge City 6-0 vs Livingston 2-4, 7:30 PM
Sealy 5-1 vs Giddings 2-4, 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, October 18. The final game, Milby vs Madison, starts at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Washington 3-2 vs Kashmere 0-5, 12:00 PM
Cy-Fair 4-2 vs Stratford 3-3, 6:00 PM
Milby 3-4 vs Madison 5-1, 7:00 PM
Cypress Lakes 3-3 vs Cypress Ranch 4-2, 7:00 PM
Goose Creek Memorial 3-3 vs Summer Creek 5-0, 7:00 PM
Chavez 1-5 vs Bellaire 4-2, 7:00 PM
Waller 4-1 vs Bridgeland 5-1, 7:00 PM
