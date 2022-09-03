Uvalde High School Wins First Home Game With Incredible Final Drive

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Few things bring Texas communities together like football, and that is proving true for the town of Uvalde, months after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in which 19 children and two adults were killed.

Uvalde High School hosted its home opener on Friday night, after a week in which the NFL’s Texans made a visit to the community, gifting the team new Nike uniforms, and inviting the team to watch Houston’s season opener against the Colts on Sept. 1.

On Friday night, with C.C. Winn High School in town for the school’s first home football game since May’s tragic shooting, the Coyotes pulled off a miracle drive to take 34–28 lead in the game’s final minute, ultimately sealing a dramatic comeback win.

With just 36 seconds left in the game, running back Jonathan Jimenez took a handoff out of the shotgun, breaking a tackle near the line of scrimmage by the left boundary before reversing field and darting up the right sideline. He was knocked out of bounds just beyond the Winn 10-yard line, after a 51-yard gain.

On the next play, with 17 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Brodie Carnes found Devon Franklin, who hauled in a one-handed touchdown catch on a fade to the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning score.

With the win, Uvalde moves to 2–0 on the season, matching its win total from a year ago.

Linebacker Justyn Rendon, who was selected to wear No. 21 in honor of the 21 victims in May’s shooting, discussed the importance of football for the community, calling it “like a therapy” in an interview with ABC News.

21 was also the point total in the team’s first win of the season, a 21–13 victory at Carrizo Springs. Eluterio Rendon, Justyn’s father and a San Antonio police officer, doesn’t see as a coincidence.

“It was just a sign that the 21 angels are looking down at this community, and saying that they’re here, that they’re still present, and that they will remain present. So that was a pretty, pretty special moment,” Rendon said.

