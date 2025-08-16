2025 Maryland High School Flag Football Preview: Sport Expands Across the State
The state of Maryland is preparing for another season of high school girls flag football this fall, as the sport continues the sweep the nation.
With First State Championship Game in the Books, Flag Football More Than Doubles in Maryland
Last season, Clarksburg beat Boonsboro in Maryland's first high school girls flag football state championship game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Frederick County Led the Way for Maryland Girls High School Flag Football in 2023
Back in 2023, Frederick County was the first Maryland school system to launch high school girls flag football, with Montgomery County, Baltimore City, and Washington County joining in a year later.
However, the sport hasn't yet been sanctioned by Maryland's state public athletic association (MPSSAA), as it is still a pilot program.
Support from the NFL Helps the Sport Grow
Still, the state's high school flag football program has been supported by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. According to WJZ News, the Ravens and Under Armour will provide funding and uniforms for Charles and Calvert County Public Schools. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders will provide funding for Montgomery and Prince George's County schools.
This fall, 92 Maryland schools will be taking part in the sport of high school girls flag football, increasing from 43 in 2024. Here is a look at some of the top teams and players in each county.
Baltimore City
Dunbar and Patterson were the top two schools to emerge from Baltimore City last year, with the Poets beating the Clippers for the City Schools' first girls flag football district championship. Despite both teams not faring well in the state quarterfinals, the two schools (plus others in the district) could make another splash in 2025. Dunbar senior linebacker/defensive back Lenaya Conyers is a player to watch out for.
Calvert County
One of the southern-most counties in the state, Calvert will get a taste of high school girls flag football for the first time this fall. It is still TBD which schools will make it far.
Charles County
Another one of the southern-most counties in Maryland, and right near Calvert County, Charles is looking to get some major flag football reps from any of its seven high schools.
Frederick County
Linganore won the Frederick County flag football championship last season, beating Urbana in a quadruple OT thriller. Both the Lancers and Hawks finished 10-1 in 2024, and will be looking to rep the county once again. One of Linganore's returning players from last year is senior quarterback Lexi Petrie. Urbana lost Audrey Newton and Avery Walder to graduation after two seasons, but could still find some success in 2025.
Montgomery County
Clarksburg is coming off a year where they claimed Maryland's first flag football state title, as they are a team to watch out for in 2025. Some notable Coyotes returning are juniors Aysia Jones-Robinson, Destiny Turner, and Rianna Prather, and sophomore Ella Geary. Clarksburg beat Northwest for the Montgomery County title as well, as the Jaguars also had a great season and made it to the state semifinals.
Prince George's County
Another one of the D.C. area counties in Maryland will also be taking part in high school girls flag football in 2025. 24 high schools will be looking to emerge victorious in the county for the first time.
Washington County
Boonsboro finished the 2024 season undefeated and made it to the Maryland state title game. Despite falling to Clarksburg, the Warriors will be looking for revenge and a way to emulate that undefeated season. Sophomore quarterback Mylee Hartman will most likely be guiding Boonsboro again. Smithsburg was another team in Washington County to make it to the playoffs last season, but were on the receiving end of the county title game against the Warriors.