Clarksburg flag football makes history in Maryland
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - There was complete shock on Ella Geary’s face when she caught the football in the end zone for Clarksburg in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Maryland girls’ flag football championship game.
The shock immediately turned into pure joy as her teammates mobbed her with the lights around M&T Bank Stadium flashing on and off.
“I’ve never caught a touchdown, and my first touchdown of the year was the one to end the game,” said Geary afterwards. “Honestly, it’s a great feeling.”
Geary’s score in the final minute sealed Clarksburg’s 21-12 victory over Boonsboro, capping a historic season for the Montgomery County, Md. program. Earlier in the week, the Coyotes won the inaugural Montgomery County league title game.
Montgomery, the largest public school system in Maryland, launched girls flag football as a pilot program this fall along with Baltimore City and Washington County. Last year, Frederick County was the first Maryland school system to launch the sport.
Girls flag football isn’t sanctioned by Maryland’s state public athletic association (MPSSAA), but the sport is gaining momentum across the country. Flag football is being added as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.
Geary, a freshman who sacked Boonsboro quarterback Mylee Hartman on the game’s final play, said she couldn’t wait to join Clarksburg’s flag football team back in late summer.
“I’ve always loved watching football with Dad,” said Geary, who’s also a University of Michigan fan. “They said ‘hey we’re starting flag football, do you want to try out?,” and I was like ‘heck yeah.” I tried out and it was the best thing ever.”
Monday, Clarksburg defeated Northwest (13-6) for the Montgomery County crown. Those squads were joined Friday afternoon by Baltimore City’s Dunbar and Patterson, Linganore and Urbana from Frederick County and Washington County’s Boonsboro and Smithsburg in the pseudo state championship tournament at the home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
Less than 24 hours after the Ravens played Cincinnati in a Thursday night match, the girls flag event had the same big game feel from the teams running out the tunnel with smoke in pre-game to the flashing lights after each touchdown. Clarksburg defeated Smithsburg in the quarterfinals, then pulled away from Urbana in the semifinals.
The Coyotes used a passing and running score from Aysla Jones-Robinson to lead 14-6 in the second half, but Boonsboro got new life as senior Annabel Fletcher returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-12.
After the Warriors gained possession with 2:30 left in regulation, Jones-Robinson atoned for her interception, picking off her counterpart Mylee Hartman with less than two minutes to play.
Jones-Robinson did a nifty impression of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, completing 25-of-35 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns Friday, including the game-clinching score to Geary.
“We’re always going to be in the history books,” said Jones-Robinson. “First page, Clarksburg, state champions.”
“Our coach is a history teacher and he was like ‘this year we’re going to make history,’ and we’re like, ‘let’s do it,’ said Geary, clutching the championship trophy. “We’re an inspiration to all those girls who say ‘hey, we want to do this.’”
MARYLAND GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
At M&T Bank Stadium
QUARTERFINALS
Boonsboro 27, Patterson 26 (OT)
Clarksburg 20, Smithsburg 6
Northwest 13, Linganore 12
Urbana 27, Dunbar 0
SEMIFINALS
Boonsboro 21, Northwest 18
Clarksburg 26, Urbana 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Clarksburg 21, Boonsboro 12