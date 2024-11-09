High School

Clarksburg flag football makes history in Maryland

Less than 24 hours after Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to victory on the same field; girls flag football takes center stage at M&T Bank Stadium; Coyotes win first Maryland state title

Derek Toney

Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - There was complete shock on Ella Geary’s face when she caught the football in the end zone for Clarksburg in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Maryland girls’ flag football championship game. 

The shock immediately turned into pure joy as her teammates mobbed her with the lights around M&T Bank Stadium flashing on and off. 

“I’ve never caught a touchdown, and my first touchdown of the year was the one to end the game,” said Geary afterwards. “Honestly, it’s a great feeling.”

Geary’s score in the final minute sealed Clarksburg’s 21-12 victory over Boonsboro, capping a historic season for the Montgomery County, Md. program. Earlier in the week, the Coyotes won the inaugural Montgomery County league title game.

Clarksburg's Ella Geary
Montgomery, the largest public school system in Maryland, launched girls flag football as a pilot program this fall along with Baltimore City and Washington County. Last year, Frederick County was the first Maryland school system to launch the sport.

Girls flag football isn’t sanctioned by Maryland’s state public athletic association (MPSSAA), but the sport is gaining momentum across the country. Flag football is being added as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

Geary, a freshman who sacked Boonsboro quarterback Mylee Hartman on the game’s final play, said she couldn’t wait to join Clarksburg’s flag football team back in late summer.

“I’ve always loved watching football with Dad,” said Geary, who’s also a University of Michigan fan. “They said ‘hey we’re starting flag football, do you want to try out?,” and I was like ‘heck yeah.” I tried out and it was the best thing ever.”

Monday, Clarksburg defeated Northwest (13-6) for the Montgomery County crown. Those squads were joined Friday afternoon by Baltimore City’s Dunbar and Patterson, Linganore and Urbana from Frederick County and Washington County’s Boonsboro and Smithsburg in the pseudo state championship tournament at the home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Less than 24 hours after the Ravens played Cincinnati in a Thursday night match, the girls flag event had the same big game feel from the teams running out the tunnel with smoke in pre-game to the flashing lights after each touchdown. Clarksburg defeated Smithsburg in the quarterfinals, then pulled away from Urbana in the semifinals.

Patterson girls flag football
With the same excitement and flash usually reserved for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, the Patterson girls flag football team races from the tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to compete in the state championship event hosted by the Ravens. / Victor Green

The Coyotes used a passing and running score from Aysla Jones-Robinson to lead 14-6 in the second half, but Boonsboro got new life as senior Annabel Fletcher returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-12. 

After the Warriors gained possession with 2:30 left in regulation, Jones-Robinson atoned for her interception, picking off her counterpart Mylee Hartman with less than two minutes to play. 

Jones-Robinson did a nifty impression of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, completing 25-of-35 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns Friday, including the game-clinching score to Geary.

“We’re always going to be in the history books,”  said Jones-Robinson. “First page, Clarksburg, state champions.”

“Our coach is a history teacher and he was like ‘this year we’re going to make history,’ and we’re like, ‘let’s do it,’ said Geary, clutching the championship trophy. “We’re an inspiration to all those girls who say ‘hey, we want to do this.’”

MARYLAND GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

At M&T Bank Stadium

QUARTERFINALS

Boonsboro 27, Patterson 26 (OT)

Clarksburg 20, Smithsburg 6

Northwest 13, Linganore 12

Urbana 27, Dunbar 0

SEMIFINALS

Boonsboro 21, Northwest 18

Clarksburg 26, Urbana 14

CHAMPIONSHIP

Clarksburg 21, Boonsboro 12

Clarksburg's coach K.C. Landefeld
Clarksburg girls flag football head coach K.C. Landefeld speaks with his team during halftime of Friday's state championship game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney
Northwest girls flag football.
Members of the Northwest girls flag football team watch the action from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium during the first Maryland girls flag football state championships. / Derek Toney
Boonsboro flag football coach Chad Hartman
Boonsboro girls flag football coach Chad Hartman goes over strategy with his players during the Maryland girls flag football state championships at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney
Clarksburg's Aysia Johnson
Clarksburg's Aysia Johnson leaps to intercept a pass on the turf at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney
Patterson's I'Meriah Thorne
Patterson's I'Meriah Thorne eludes Boonsboro's Morgan Cook during the action at the Maryland girls flag football state championships at M&T Bank Stadium. / Victor Green
Clarksburg's Ella Geary
Clarksburg's Ella Geary, who caught a game clinching touchdown pass, clutches the Maryland girls flag football state championship plaque while celebrating with her teammates. / Derek Toney
Clarksburg girls flag football
The Baltimore Ravens mascot joins the players and coaches of the Clarksburg girls flag football team, on the turf of M&T Bank Stadium, after the Coyotes won the Maryland state girls flag football championship on Friday. / Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

