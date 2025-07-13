2025 MLB Draft: California high school baseball player credentials for likely draftees
A staggering 24 high school players from California alone were among MLB.com’s final 250 prospects heading into Sunday night’s 2025 MLB Draft.
Equally jarring is that four of those players are from one team — Corona High School — which is projected to claim two of the top seven picks in right-hand pitcher Seth Hernandez and shortstop Billy Carlson.
Third baseman Brady Ebel — the oldest son of Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel — and outfielder/pitcher Ethin Bingaman are also projected Corona players expected to be drafted among the first 250 selections. Corona finished 28-3 during the season, but lost 2-0 to St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 finals.
The draft consists of 20 rounds.
Here are the list of those 24 Californians and how they fared their senior seasons heading into the draft.
Projected MLB.com selection, position, player, high school
3. RHP Seth Hernandez Corona
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder went 9-1 with a 0.39 ERA, adding 105 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. He also hit .300 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Hernandez is committed to Vanderbilt if he doesn’t sign.
7. SS Billy Carlson, Corona
Had 31 hits, ranked second on the team with 34 RBIs and blasted six home runs. The 6-1, 185-pounder hit .365 and stole nine bases in nine attempts. If he doesn’t sign, Carlson will head to Tennessee on scholarship.
22. 3B Gavin Fien, Great Oak
The 6-3, 200-pounder hit .358 with five home runs and 24 runs. He finished with 108 career hits and 12 home runs. College commitment: Texas.
37. 3B/OF Quentin Young, Oaks Christian
With all that size — 6-6, 225 pounds — and all that reputation, Young still managed to smash 14 home runs and drive in 34 with hitting .381 with 32 hits and 32 runs. College commitment: LSU.
49. RHP Angel Cervantes, Warren
The 6-3, 195-pound UCLA commit was All-CIF Division 3 for the 17-13 Bears.
52. OF Alec Blair, De La Salle
Also a Division 1 baseball player, the 6-6, 195-pounder hit .429 his senior season with nine doubles, three home runs and 30 runs. College commitment: Oklahoma.
64. 3B Brady Ebel, Corona
The 6-3, 195-pounder hit .341 with 31 hits in 91 at-bats with seven doubles and two homers. He’s committed to LSU.
65. OF Brock Sell, Tokay
The 4-year starter had a monster senior season with 44 runs, 44 hits while batting .484. Super speedy, the 6-1, 180-pounder also stole 34 stolen bases without being caught. College commitment: Stanford.
71. RHP Zach Strickland, Marantha
The 6-2, 180-pounder went 6-0 with a 0.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 48 innings. He walked just 13. For his four-year prep career, the UCLA commit went 27-3 with a 0.91 ERA.
82. SS Cooper Flemming, Aliso Niguel
Went 7-1 with a 0.69 ERA for the Wolverines (22-7). The 6-3, 190-pounder also led the team in hitting at .407 with six home runs. College commitment: Vanderbilt.
87. RHP Kaleb Wing, Scotts Valley
In just 45.2 innings tracked, the 6-2, 180-pounder was 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA with 79 strikeouts. College commitment: Loyola Marymount.
88. C Brayden Jaksa, Irvington
The 6-5, 215-pounder was a first-team All-Metro selection by the San Francisco Chronicle. For the second straight season, he hit better than 4.00 at .433 with 26 hits in 60 at-bats with four home runs. He’s committed to Oregon.
108. OF Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran
With nine doubles and five home runs, the 6-2, 220-pounder showed some pop. He finished with 12 home runs for his career. College commitment: Texas A&M.
110. C Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach
The 6-2, 195-pound backstop blasted six home runs while batting .333 (24 for 72) and five doubles. College commitment: Tennessee.
138. RHP Cameron Millar, Alhambra
Millar was almost perfect in his senior season, pulling off a 0.11 ERA while going 7-1 with 117 strikeouts in just 64 innings. The 6-2, 200-pounder allowed just 23 hits while running his career mark to 20-8.College commitment: Arizona.
150. RHP/OF Ethin Bingaman, Corona
Bingaman was equally effective as a pitcher (7-2, 1.00 ERA, 79 KS, 49 IP) and a hitter (.336, 32 RBIs, six home runs, 12 doubles). The 6-1, 201-pounder is committed to Auburn.
152. OF Angel Laya, Eastlake
The 6-3, 190-pounder hit .326 with 31 hits, eight doubles and five home runs. College commitment: Oregon.
155. RHP Joshua Jannicelli, Cardinal Newman
The two-time first-team San Francisco Chronicle All-Metro selection went 9-4 with an 0.71 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. In two varsity seasons, he went 21-5 with a 0.72 ERA. College commitment: UC Santa Barbara.
156. RHP Regan Ricken, Great Oak
A two-sport standout, the 6-5, 220-pounder sported a 0.32 ERA in nine appearances with 71 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. College commitment: LSU.
164. C Landon Hodge, Crespi
An LSU commit, the 6-1, 175-pounder helped the Celts to a 25-4 record.
165. OF/LHP Brock Ketelsen, Valley Christian
In 21 career appearances, the 6-4, 195-pounder went 6-1 with a 1.56 ERA. He had 90 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. College commitment: Stanford.
181. LHP Trey Morris, Washington Union
On the mound, Morris went 9-3 with a 0.29 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. The 6-3, 220-pounder also blasted eight home runs with eight doubles while hitting .338. College commitment: Oregon State.
218. SS Diego Valazquez, Crespi
The 6-2, 200-pounder hit .310 in 85 games during his career with four home runs and 34 RBIs in 242 at-bats. College commitment: USC.
240. OF Anthony Pack Jr., Millikan
The 5-10, 160-pounder closed his career by hitting .388 with 29 runs, 31 hits, 26 RBIs, five doubles, four triples and a homer. He also stole 11 bases in 11 attempts. College commitment: Texas.