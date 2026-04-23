2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 24

The 2026 Alabama high school baseball playoffs begin with Round 1 action getting underway on April 24, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

April 24 marks the beginning of the state tournament for AHSAA Classes 1A-6A, while Class 7A will begin its state tournament matchups the following week, May 1-2.

The 2026 Alabama high school baseball season will conclude with the AHSAA state championships May 18-22 with games being played in Oxford and Jacksonville.

All matchups are double-elimination, with the two teams playing a best-of-three series.

Teams will play two games on the first day, with a third and final game being played the following day. if necessary.

The full Alabama high school baseball state tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Alabama High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

April 24-25 : 1st Round (Classes 1A-6A)

: 1st Round (Classes 1A-6A) May 1-2 : 2nd Round (1A-6A) & 1st Round (7A)

: 2nd Round (1A-6A) & 1st Round (7A) May 8-9 : 3rd Round

: 3rd Round May 15-16 : Semi-Finals (1A-7A)

: Semi-Finals (1A-7A) May 18-22: State Finals (Oxford & Jacksonville)

2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (AHSAA) - April 24, 2026

More from High School On SI