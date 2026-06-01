Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 1, 2026

The start of the Iowa high school baseball season is officially here, as action has come in waves already this year.

Sitting atop the state rankings for the second straight week is Sioux City East , as the Black Raiders have looked the part of a state title contender once more. Waukee is behind them in the rankings, as Indianola made a giant leap into the No. 3 position.

Four newcomers entered the Top 25, showing off after a great start to the season.

MORE: Iowa High School Baseball, Softball Notebook

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings:

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 1, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Around a 16-15 loss to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, the Black Raiders have been incredible, scoring at least 10 runs in eight of 10 wins. That includes a 10-8 victory over Johnston and two games where they posted 25 and 22 runs.

2. Waukee

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The Warriors have been tough to solve through the first few weeks, averaging almost seven runs per game while defeating several worthy opponents. They split with Fort Dodge, earning a 10-0 victory while falling in the nightcap, 2-1.

3. Indianola

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 14

The Indians have proven they are ready to contend for a Class 4A state title, jumping all over their early-season opponents. Former Major League Baseball standout Casey Blake is an assistant coach for Indianola.

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 4

The Hawks have shown they can win shootouts and close games, scoring over 10 runs in six while earning a pair of 2-0 wins and a 2-1 triumph.

5. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Since a 7-4 loss in the season opener to Cedar Falls, the Lightning have been perfect, winning nine in a row - including an 11-4 win over Cedar Falls in the nightcap of that doubleheader.

6. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Six wins in a row for the Golden Eagles since a loss to Dubuque Senior in a split twinbill, with a showdown vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie n the horizon.

7. Pleasantville

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: No. 8

The defending state champions in Class 2A have allowed just one run all year, averaging over eight per game themselves at the plate.

8. Underwood

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Big time offensive efforts have greeted the Eagles, who are averaging 13 runs per game and have rolled through the first four of the season.

9. Waukee Northwest

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 11

The Wolves rebounded from a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes, sweeping Dowling Catholic by scoring 19 runs in the two games.

10. Marion

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: No. 12

A strong start to the season for the Lions, as they have rolled to a perfect record while averaging nearly nine runs a contest.

11. Pleasant Valley

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Only a small hiccup by vs. Western Dubuque halted the run of wins for the Spartans, who quickly bounced back with three straight.

12. Fort Dodge

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 16

Doubleheader sweeps of Dowling Catholic, Algona and Des Moines North have been balanced around a split with Waukee and a loss to Indianola.

13. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 17

The Crusaders are scoring 7.5 runs per game, clearing that number in six games this season.

14. Southeast Polk

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 20

A sweep over North Polk ended May for the Rams, who suffered just a single loss to ADM.

15. Roland-Story

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Norsemen have been a terror this year, posting 11 straight wins with a doubleheader vs. Saydel on the horizon.

16. Saint Ansgar

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: No. 21

The reigning Class 1A state champions have not skipped a beat, picking up five straight wins to start the season.

17. Saydel

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 7

After being swept by Dyersville Beckman Catholic, it has been smooth sailing, winning four straight while scoring over 13 runs in three of those.

18. Cedar Falls

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: Unranked

The Tigers split with Iowa City Liberty and have not lost another game, including a sweep of Iowa City High.

19. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 10

Sweeps of Ottumwa and Ames have been greeted with close losses to Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie, along with a split vs. Urbandale.

20. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: No. 22

A contender to derail Saint Ansgar this year, the Crusaders are off to a strong 5-0 start to the season as well.

21. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Losses to top program Roland-Story showed the Blue Devils are ready to compete again, as they have absolutely handled the rest of their schedule to date.

22. Grundy Center

Record: 3-0

Previous rank: No. 24

The Spartans have opened the season with wins over Jesup, Oelwein and Marshalltown, averaging nine runs per game.

23. West Lyon

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Wins over Emmetsburg, Unity Christian, Sioux City North and Sioux City Bishop Heelan have served notice that the Wildcats are here to play.

24. Johnston

Record: 2-4

Previous rank: No. 3

Tough start to the season for the Dragons, but it has come against the likes of Indianola, Sioux City East and the two Ankeny programs.

25. Webster City

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Several run-rule victories opened the year for the Lynx, who won a weekend tournament and have been putting up runs in bunches.

Dropped out: No. 13. Davenport Assumption; No. 18. Pella; No. 19. Iowa City High; No. 25 Carlisle.