Vote: Who is the 2025 Long Island High School Quarterback of the Year?
The 2025-26 high school boys football season has come and gone.
Fans will now get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best in their respective position
High School On SI has recently compiled a list of the best high school quarterbacks out of Long Island. Next up are running backs, followed by receivers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players on Long Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. We try to include as many athletes as possible. (Athletes in the poll are listed in alphabetical order)
Voting ends Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT
Simon Blissett, Northport, senior
Blissett was 96-of-149 completions for 1,991 yards and 23 TDs for the Tigers. He also ran for 457 yards and four scores.
Patrick Coan, Sayville, senior
Coan, a Lehigh football commit, completed nearly 75% of his passes for 1,937 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,082 yards and 13 scores on 133 carries to anchor the Golden Flashes’ run to the Long Island Class III crown.
Nick DeVito, Smithtown West, senior
DeVito anchored the Bulls’ offense with 1,680 yards and 14 TDs, along with 387 rushing yards and two scores.
Harry Eynon, Port Washington, junior
Under center for the Vikings, Eynon compiled 1,869 yards and 24 TD passes and rushed for three scores.
Luke Garguilo, Massapequa, junior
Garguilo completed over 70% of his passes for 1,121 yards and 17 TDs, and chipped in 738 rushing yards and eight scores on 66 carries. Garguilo and the Chiefs went on to capture their third-straight Long Island Class I trophy.
Shane Kiernan, Miller Place, senior
Kiernan led Long Island with 2,635 passing yards and 34 TDs on nearly 78% of completed passes for the Panthers.
Hudson Philbrick, Ward Melville, junior
Philbrick completed 112 of his 162 passes for 2,000 yards and 24 TDs. He also rushed for 495 yards and seven scores in the Patriots’ Suffolk Division I championship season.
Brayden Robertiello, Garden City, junior
Robertiello completed 87.5% of his passes for 772 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 610 yards and 11 scores on 52 attempts, propelling the Trojans to their fifth Long Island crown in a row.
Chase Samelson, Lynbrook, senior
Samelson recorded 1,773 passing yards and 17 TDs for the Owls. He also rushed for 1,006 yards and 11 scores.
Tim Stanley, Division, senior
Stanley led Nassau County with 2,218 passing yards on 156-of-226 completions. Also, for the Blue Dragons, Stanley threw 23 TD passes and ran for five scores.
