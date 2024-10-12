5 Storylines from Friday's AHSAA football action in Alabama (10/12/2024)
Another week down, and believe it or not the 2024 Alabama high school football season is really winding down now. We only have a few more weeks left in the regular season. As sad as that is to say, we gotta live in the moment and enjoy what is shaping up to be an amazing stretch run and postseason!
With that being said, here are 5 Storylines from this week's AHSAA football action.
Moody ends 15 years of frustration against Leeds
Moody has had a lot of success in the last few seasons, which is something the the program had not seen much of previously. However, even with all of that success, one team has continued to have the Blue Devils' number.
The Leeds Green Wave has owned Moody, not allowing the Blue Devils a victory in 15 years. Leeds had been the only team stopping Moody from winning a region title, something Moody has not done since 2004. On Friday night the Blue Devils ended their long-time nightmare, defeating the Green Wave, 38-22.
Moody was never really in danger in this one, as the Blue Devils raced out to a 31-7 halftime lead. Moody has not yet clinched the region title, but this certainly but this was certainly the most difficult hurdle. The Blue Devils are now rolling at just the right time and this victory will supply plenty of confidence with the playoffs just around the corner.
Montgomery Catholic is rolling Class 5A Region 2
Class 5A Region 2 is certainly a roll of the dice. It feels like anyone can beat any team in any given week. Well, almost every team.
There is one team that is head and shoulders above the rest and that is the Montgomery Catholic Knights. They once again rolled a 5A region foe in Headland, 63-0.
Last week it was Carroll whom the Knights blew out, 65-0. Montgomery Catholic is likely to roll to an undefeated regular season once again and make their way to the playoffs. However, we have seen the Knights fall apart late in the postseason, and being in a new classification could present new challenges. However, so far so good, as November approaches, the Montgomery Catholic has had no problem adjusting to 5A.
West Morgan should be the 4A North favorite
Last season was a great success for the West Morgan football program. It scored in bunches and made a deep playoff run, falling just short to state runner-up Cherokee County. This season some thought may be a rebuilding year for the Rebels and would see them take a step back. After all, 2023 was the best season in West Morgan history, as it went 12-1.
In 2024, West Morgan has proven all doubters wrong. The Rebels are likely to finish the season undefeated and will look to have a rematch against Cherokee County, which is also having another great season. West Morgan definitely feels like the favorite in the 4A North.
Saraland gets tested, but survives
Saraland had its star quarterback, KJ Lacey, return against a great St. Pauls team this week. This was Saraland's biggest test of the season, up to this point and although the Spartans did not play their best football, they found a way to win, claiming a 19-14 victory over the Saints. St. Pauls had a chance at the win but turned the ball over. In addition to getting Lacy back in the lineup, Saraland all but assured itself of another region championship banner. Of course, in Saraland you are not playing for region titles, you play for state titles. We will see how Lacey and the offense improves as he continues to work his way back from injury.
Thomasville continues to roll
A quiet giant in the lower classifications is the Thomasville Tigers. The last two seasons in Class 3A Thomasville was great, but not elite. In both seasons they lost to Mobile Christian and Saint James. However both of those programs have moved out of 3A and are in 4A now.
The results? The Tigers have had a much easier region, and with that they have proved they are certainly elite, rolling every team that takes the field against them. The 3A South title now appears to be a two way chase between and Thomasville and TR Miller. The teams appear to be very evenly matched and we will likely see these two face one another in the playoffs. Thomasville took on Hale County on Friday and rolled to a 56-13 victory as they prepare to get back into the state title picture for the first time in a few seasons.