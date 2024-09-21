5 Takeaways for this week's Alabama high school football games
Another week of Alabama high school football is in the books and, as they always do, this week's slate games revealed a great deal about the states players and teams. Here is our weekly list of Takeaways action across the state.
Montgomery Catholic extrends its regular season winning streak to 38 games
Montgomery Catholic last lost a regular season game back in 2020 when it fell to Montgomery Academy, 32-21. Since then the Knights have reeled off 38 straight regular season victories, including a 63-6 blowout of Charles Henderson, on Friday night.
Most of the games during Catholic's streak have seen similar dominance by the Knights. They have climbed two classifications since beginning their run and have yet to lose a regular season game in that time. The only disappointment is that Catholic only has one state title over this time, but the Knights have clearly established themselves as one of the best teams in Alabama, regardless of classification. The streak will be put to a major test this coming week, as Catholic has its biggest regular season challenge in quite some time, traveling to face 6A power Saraland. While the game carries little playoff ramifications, this will be one of the biggest games of the season for AHSAA football.
Mary Montgomery has raised its football program from the ashes
If we time traveled to back in 2021 and told a fan of AHSAA football that Mary Montgomery would go the next two season with two playoff appearances, including a spot in the state semifinals, someone may have called a doctor for us because the concept would have seemed so farfetched.
Before Zach Golson arrived in 2022, the Vikings had not made the playoffs since 2002, without ever winning a game. They also hadn't won a region title since 1985. Since then the Vikings are 22-7 with a region title, an undefeated regular season, and a state semifinal appearance in which they fell to the eventual state champion. In 2021, The Vikings were 0-10. Now? They are heavy favorites to win another region championship, which seemed nearly impossible just three years ago.
Dothan falls just short again
It has been a season of heartbreak so far for the Dothan Wolves. They have played three region games and have lost each of those games by seven points each. The Wolves are the best 2-3 team in the state without a doubt.
Despite holding leads in those games, they were unable to close them out. They lost 28-21 to Enterprise, a 42-35 heartbreaker to Central-Phenix City 42-35, and, Friday, they lost 35-28 to Carver Montgomery. With three region losses, Dothan has room for only one more loss, and they may have not even played the best team in the region yet with Auburn looming. The Wolves have had a season of heartbreak so far, and they will look to bounce back before it is too late.
Parker impresses in loss to national power Carrollton
Not many times can you say a team looked good or impressed you when they lost a game. However, that is exactly what Parker did in their 48-26 loss to Carrollton High School from Georgia. The game was on ESPN2 and Parker really was able to showcase their elite defense against a nationally ranked Top 10 team. The Thundering Heard's only real downfall was its special teams. Had it not had mistakes in the kicking game, it is likely this could have been a much closer game. Despite the loss, Parker's playoff chances were not harmed at all, and it showed the state that the Thundering Herd can play with anyone in the state and or nation.
For Jackson, it's state title or bust
Jackson started the season with a close loss to Saraland. Not many picked the Aggies to win that game, but they impressed in that loss. Since then they have continued to improve.
After last week's 20-13 win over 7A then undefeated Baker, the Aggies got another chance to make a statement when they hosted the former 2023 3A state champion Mobile Christian for what is now a region matchup. Many circled this game in the summer as a great game. The Aggies decided it would not be a great game for the Leopards. Jackson manhandled Mobile Christian in a 49-7 victory. With the Aggies rolling their competition left and right, it feels like it would be a major let down if they do not win the 4A state title. Although anything can happen in high school football, it feels like it is Jackson and the rest for Class 4A