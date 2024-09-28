5 Takeaways from this week's AHSAA football games
We were not sure how much, if any, AHSAA high school football action we would see this week, as Hurricane Helene threatened threatened Alabama, but the games that were played featured several outstanding non-region match-ups and plenty of thrill action.
Let's take a look at what we learned this week in AHSAA football
Concerns over Hurricane Helene cancels several elite match-ups
While we had some great match-ups on Friday, we can't help but think about the games that were cancelled due to concerns over the impact of Hurricane Helene. We do understand these cancellations, because the games do not have playoff implications and safety always has to be the first concern.
Still, it hurts that we missed out on some great matchups, such as Central Phenix City vs. IMG Academy (FL), Auburn vs. Moody, and Saraland vs. Catholic Montgomery just to name a few. While we aren't sure if Central Phenix City will schedule IMG Academy next year, the other two games will be played in 2025, so we shall wait.
Thompson falls to Clay-Chalkville again
Another season, another loss for Thompson to Clay Chalkville.
When Clay Chalkville won last year's meeting, 36-33, it felt like Clay Chalkville was a really strong team. This year there were many more questions about the Cougars, but all those concerns were put to rest with a 14-13 victory over Thompson, in overtime for the second straight season.
So what does this mean for Thompson?
Well the Warriors have got to fix their offense, and it's got to be fast. This Thompson offense has not been championship caliber, straight and simple. The Warriors will now go back to the drawing board. Clay Chalkville has proven once again it is the team to beat and the Cougars continue to find ways to win. It seems likely they will be making a trip back to a title game this December if they continue to play this well.
Williamson is showing its offense can finally keep pace with the defense
There was never a question about whether Williamson had the talent to be one of the best teams in Class 5A, but its destiny all boiled down to its offense. If the Lions offense could put up enough points, their excellent defense would take care of the rest.
Inconsistent offense had been a story surrounding Williamson for years. Since 2010, the Lions have scored over 200 points in a full season only two times, but through six games this season, Williamson has already passed that mark.
Williamson should win their next matchup against Faith Academy, before the schedule will get a lot tougher. The Lions will be facing historic powerhouse UMS Wright in a region game, followed by a meeting with the Vigo Wolves, another historically strong program in the Vigor Wolves. It's been a great season and Williamson will likely make a nice playoff run. Now, we will see if they can make a run at the title in these next few weeks.
Cottonwood makes its case as a Class 2A South contender
Two years ago it would be hard to take the notion of Cottonwood as a contender in Class 2 seriously, but that's no longer the case.
Before the 2023 season, this was a program that had made just one playoff appearance since 2014. Since the the start of the 2023 season, however, this program has gone 16-2. The Bears have really shown their strength this season, beating teams and beating them badly.
Cottonwood had a tall task this week, facing the 6A Rehobeth Rebels. Rehobeth is not a bad 6A team either, giving Pike Road a run for its money a few weeks ago. Despite facing a program for classes above its 2A status, Cottonwood was in control throughout their 32-21 victory. At a time with when teams struggle against opponents just one classification above their own, Cottonwood has shown it can play with teams with much more depth and size and will look to use that in the playoffs this November.
State title favorites have yet to emerge, halfway through the 2024 Alabama high school football season
In almost all classifications, it feels like truly anyone can win that classification, with one exception. That exception would be the Jackson Aggies in Class 4A. They are the very clear favorites to win that state title.
Outside of that, there is no clear cut favorite. It is all very balanced. This sets us up for an excellent finish here soon. Can you believe the season is already halfway over? I can't and I really don't know who is going to win any of these classifications. I would heavily favor Jackson but outside of that, it is anyone's ball game in the rest of the classifications and we will have to see who steps up and takes the opportunity.