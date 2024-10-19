5 Things We Learned from this week's AHSAA football action
In what was an absolute barn burner of a week in AHSAA we learned a lot in this week of football. In a week that was full of teams fighting for the right to host a playoff game, there were some who passed the test and earned the right to host a game, others failed. Here is what we learned this week in AHSAA football
Opelika proves it is a title contender in 7A, knocks off Central Phenix City
Opelika has had a great season in 2024. A program that has not made the playoffs since the 2021 season, the Bulldogs had the chance on Friday to not only clinch their place in the playoffs, but also host a first round playoff game. Mission accomplished.
The task was tall, facing the Central Phenix City Red Devils, winners of 19 out of their last 20 contests, but the Bulldogs set the tone early with a long opening drive, on their home field, that went into the end zone for a touchdown. Opelika never trailed the whole game, winning 23-14 in a game where its defense was the headliner. Opelika shut down an excellent Red Devil offense to insure it will host a playoff game. Central-Phenix City will now travel for its the first round playoff game for the first time since 2012, when the Red Devils lost to Spain Park, 43-13.
Oxford defeats Clay Chalkville to win a region title
The Yellow Jackets enter Friday with an opportunity for a region title and the potential to continue an undefeated season and they did both with a win over Clay Chalkville. Clay Chalkville was victorious in 20 straight games prior to this one, but Oxford out an end to that streak.
Oxford took the lead late in the first half and never trailed again as it went on to a 21-10 victory and the region title. Oxford could see Clay Chalkville again in the playoffs, but for now, the Yellow Jackets will celebrate the win.
Mary Montgomery storms back in classic game for region title win over Baker
Mary Montgomery got down early and trailed Baker, which was hungry for its first region title, for much of the night. The Vikings, however, kept clawing back, eventually getting the game to overtime, where they won, 34-31.
Mary Montgomery has been one of the best stories in Alabama high school football the last few seasons. The Vikings were 0-10 in 2021, and now have won back to back region titles in 2023 and 2024. The Vikings will host someone from the vaunted 7A-Region 3. Coach Golson and crew will look to prepare for that game when the time comes.
Boaz stuns Guntersville
Guntersville was coming off an excellent win against Scottsboro, and perhaps they were still celebrating on Friday, heading into their game with Boaz. Well, the Pirates from Boaz were the only ones celebrating at the end of the night as they came in and knocked off the second ranked team in Class 5A with a stunning, 42-35, victory.
Boaz already has two losses this season, a bad loss to 3A Geraldine and a close loss to Scottsboro. But Boaz proved it is going to be a handful for any team they match up with in the 5A Playoffs. Another question is, where does Guntersville go from here? With the playoffs so close, how does this impact their chances at a title? We shall see.
Hoover gets the best of Thompson in rivalry game
Hoover and Thompson are two of the best programs in the Southeast of the United States of America. These two have had some classic wars against one another, including several seasons where they have also met in the post-season, with the regular season loser flipping the script and winning in the playoffs.
Friday, another chapter of this rivalry was written and it was another classic in Alabaster, Alabama.
Hoover got out to a 10-0 lead, but Thompson tied it before the half. The teams went back and forth like two great boxers, before needing more time to decide a winner. Hoover had the biggest play of the night, a blocked extra point in overtime. This helped set up the Bucs' 27-26 win with a walk-off PAT. They got to celebrate a region title on their rivals home field. It has been an incredible job by Chip English and his crew. The Bucs look to get back to contending for state titles, and so far this season, they are on pace to make a run for a championship.