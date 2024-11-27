Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are on to the semifinals and, and in Class 7A, the championship. High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.
The second round is on Friday, November 15. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.
>>Alabama high school football brackets<<
Click on each classification to see the bracket.
Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets
Class 1A Bracket
Semifinals
Maplesville vs. Elba
Wadley vs. Hackleburg
Class 2A Bracket
Semifinals
Reeltown vs. Highland Home
Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Sulligent
Class 3A Bracket
Semifinals
Houston Academy vs. Southside - Selma
Mars Hill Bible vs. Piedmont
Class 4A Bracket
Semifinals
Jackson vs. St. Michael Catholic
Cherokee vs. West Morgan
Class 5A Bracket
Semifinals
Montgomery Catholic vs. Vigor
Moody vs. Leeds
Class 6A Bracket
Semifinals
Pike Road vs. Saraland
A.H. Parker vs. Oxford
Class 7A Bracket
Championship
Thompson vs. Central - Phenix City
2024 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH AHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Follow SBLive Alabama throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App