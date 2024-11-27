High School

Alabama (AHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)

High School on SI has all the 2024 Alabama high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Thompson plays Central - Phenix City in the Class 7A championship on December 4.
Thompson plays Central - Phenix City in the Class 7A championship on December 4.

The 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs are on to the semifinals and, and in Class 7A, the championship. High School on SI has brackets for all seven classifications in Alabama.

The second round is on Friday, November 15. You can follow all the action on High School on SI's Alabama high school football scores page.

>>Alabama high school football brackets<<

Click on each classification to see the bracket.

Alabama (AHSAA) High School Football 2024 Playoff Brackets

Class 1A Bracket

Semifinals

Maplesville vs. Elba

Wadley vs. Hackleburg

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals

Reeltown vs. Highland Home

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Sulligent

Class 3A Bracket

Semifinals

Houston Academy vs. Southside - Selma

Mars Hill Bible vs. Piedmont

Class 4A Bracket

Semifinals

Jackson vs. St. Michael Catholic

Cherokee vs. West Morgan

Class 5A Bracket

Semifinals

Montgomery Catholic vs. Vigor

Moody vs. Leeds

Class 6A Bracket

Semifinals

Pike Road vs. Saraland

A.H. Parker vs. Oxford

Class 7A Bracket

Championship

Thompson vs. Central - Phenix City

Published
