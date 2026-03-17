Alabama High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Alabama boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 7A (Click to see full bracket)
Champion: Tuscaloosa County Wildcats
Runner-Up: Hoover Buccaneers
Class 6A
Champion: Oxford Yellow Jackets
Runner-Up: Cullman Bearcats
Class 5A
Champion: Wenonah Dragons
Runner-Up: Sylacauga Aggies
Class 4A
Champion: Fairfield Tigers
Runner-Up: Ashville Bulldogs
Class 3A
Champion: Montgomery Academy Eagles
Runner-Up: Southside - Selma Panthers
Class 2A
Champion: Section Lions
Runner-Up: LaFayette Bulldogs
Class 1A
Champion: Brantley Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Hubbertville Lions
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.