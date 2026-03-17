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Alabama High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every AHSAA champion and runner-up for all seven classifications as the Alabama high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Oxford vs Homewood from Feb 25, 2026
Oxford vs Homewood from Feb 25, 2026 | David Leong

The 2026 Alabama boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 7A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Tuscaloosa County Wildcats

Runner-Up: Hoover Buccaneers

Class 6A

Champion: Oxford Yellow Jackets

Runner-Up: Cullman Bearcats

Class 5A

Champion: Wenonah Dragons

Runner-Up: Sylacauga Aggies

Class 4A

Champion: Fairfield Tigers

Runner-Up: Ashville Bulldogs

Class 3A

Champion: Montgomery Academy Eagles

Runner-Up: Southside - Selma Panthers

Class 2A

Champion: Section Lions

Runner-Up: LaFayette Bulldogs

Class 1A

Champion: Brantley Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Hubbertville Lions

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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