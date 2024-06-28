Alabama high school football: 2024 Saraland schedule released
The Saraland Spartans were nationally-ranked and previously unbeaten when they lost in last year's Alabama high school football Class 6A state championship.
If the Spartans are planning for this year to be their redemption tour, they'll have their first chance to flex their muscles on August 23 when they kick off the 2024 AHSAA season at home against Jackson.
After Saraland fell to Clay-Chalkville 31-28 in the AHSAA Class 6A state championship, the Spartans are likely chomping at the bit for a rematch, but they may not get the chance.
For the two teams to run back last year's state final, they would need to be matched up in playoffs as the Cougars are not one of the 10 opponets featured on the Spartans' 2024 regular-season slate.
Here is a look at the full 2024 Saraland football schedule:
2024 Saraland football schedule
- August 23: vs. Jackson Aggies
- August 30: vs. Blount Leopards
- September 6: at Gulf Shores Dolphins
- September 13: vs. Spanish Fort Toros
- September 20: at McGill-Toolen Yellowjackets
- September 27: vs. Montgomery Catholic Knights
- October 4: vs. Baldwin County Tigers
- October 11: at St. Paul's Episcopal Saints
- October 18: vs. Murphy Panthers
- October 25: at Theodore Bobcats
