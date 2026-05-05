Alabama High School Football Coach Placed On Leave From Team

An Alabama high school football coach finds himself on administrative leave following an ongoing investigation into the program.

Al.com is reporting that Mary G. Montgomery High School head football coach Zack Golson is being investigated for possible recruitment violations within the program. The story remains developing, but the site does note that the Alabama High School Athletic Association does have a section on illegal athletic recruiting in overlapping school zones noted within it.

Zach Golson Led Mary G. Montgomery To 10 Victories Last Year

The Vikings finished the 2025 season with a 10-2 record, including a 6-1 mark in Class 7A, Region 1, which placed them second overall. Mary G. Montgomery started the year with eight consecutive victories, scoring over 30 points in six of them, before a 43-28 loss to Baker.

A win over Davidson High School ended the regular season, with a 45-7 victory over Austin High School following to start the Class 7A Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Championships.

The season came to an end with a 54-0 loss to Thompson High School in the following round.

Under Golson, Vikings Have Won 37 Games, Reached Alabama High School State Football Semifinals

Golson has been at the controls of the Mary G. Montgomery football program since 2022, going 37-10 overall. That includes a pair of regional championships and a run to the state football semifinals in 2023, as the Vikings went 12-1, falling to Central High School, 21-7.

Prior to taking over at Mary G. Montgomery, Golson was an offensive coordinator at McGill-Toolen High School and Daphne High School , helping win a state championship with two other runner-up finishes. He replaced Stan McCain with the Vikings.

'Personnel Matter,' School Offers No Further Comment At This Time

Mobile County Public Schools director of communication, Rena Philips, told the site that the situation is a “personnel matter” and that no further details would be released. Golson declined to comment when reached, saying that “he could not comment at this time.”

The 2026 version of Mary G. Montgomery is set to return several key players, led by standout running back Kamron Smith. As a junior last fall, Smith rushed 193 times for 1,137 yards, scoring 13 touchdowns. He had seven games of 100-plus yards on the year.

Thaddeus Wilder saw time at quarterback as a sophomore while Keelan Johnson, Chad Schrimspire, Jakenyon Allen and several others were also key varsity contributors.