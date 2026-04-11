Alabama High School Football Team Turns Program Over To New Head Coach

An Alabama high school football team will look to a new man to lead the team into action in 2026.

According to a report by WAFF.com , Will Lang has been named the new head varsity football coach at Guntersville High School. The hiring was approved during the Special Called Board of Education meeting that was held earlier this week.

Lang makes the move over to Guntersville after a successful run working on the football staff at Hartselle High School. At Hartselle, Lang served as the offensive coordinator and associate head coach, calling plays on a weekly basis.

“Coach Lang brings a proven track record of offensive excellence, leadership, and a commitment to developing student athletes both on and off the field,” Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Cooper said. “He is also a great leader who will positively impact our students, our program, and our community. We are excited about the energy, vision, and success he brings to our football program.”

Will Lang Brings Offensive Coaching Experience To Guntersville Football Program

Under Lang’s coaching, the Tigers went 10-2 this past fall and scored 405 points on the season. That included a season-high of 63 in a win over Columbia while surpassing the 30-point mark in five other games.

Hartselle reached the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A State Football Championships, falling to Homewood in a thriller, 31-24.

Lang’s offense was incredibly balanced at Hartselle in 2025, as they threw for 1,752 yards and ran for 1,779. The Tigers had 17 passing touchdowns and 24 rushing scores, averaging almost 12 yards per completion and five yards per carry.

Guntersville Won Nine Games, Has Rich History Of Success In Alabama High School Football

Guntersville is coming off a 9-2 season in 2025 that included a playoff appearance. The Wildcats fell to Priceville, 24-21, in the Class 5A bracket.

Hudson Oliver saw time at quarterback for Guntersville last season, as starter Street Smith is set to graduate this spring. Garrett Christie was the leading rusher for the Wildcats, as he had 442 yards and four touchdowns in seven reported game stats, according to MaxPreps .

Oliver was also one of the leading receivers last year, as he had 14 receptions for 226 yards in seven games, while Westin Hammond had 11 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in six reported games.

The Wildcats open the upcoming season on August 21 at home vs. Arab followed by a home contest with Sardis.