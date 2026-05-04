Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - May 4, 2026

As we hit May, many states will be wrapping up high school softball action. For others, though, the season is still in the midst of competition.

Regarding the national rankings, little change occurred this past week, as most teams continued their winning ways dominantly.

That included at the top spot, as Barbers Hill out of Texas pushed its win streak to 18 in a row, with the last five resulting in shutout performances. That includes a sweep of College Station in UIL playoff action.

Right behind the Eagles sits another Texas program in Lake Creek, as they own a 20-game win streak and have lost just once this season.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - May 4, 2026

1. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 34-3

Previous rank: No. 1

It was business as usual for the top-ranked Eagles, as they swept College Station with back-to-back shutouts in postseason play. Barbers Hill has now won 18 in a row, including five straight without allowing a run and awaits its next opponent.

2. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 33-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Santa Fe stood no chance against Lake Creek in the Texas UIL postseason draw, as the Lions picked up 8-0 and 6-1 victories to advance. They carry a 20-game win streak into the next round of play.

3. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 39-1-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The Warriors have now reeled off six straight wins in which they have scored at least 11 runs in all of them, pushing the overall win streak to 13 in a row. Thompson has scored 345 runs this season, allowing just 89 total.

4. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 31-0

Previous rank: No. 4

Perfection continues for the Spartans, as they carry a 31-0 record into May. McLaine Hudson remains nearly impossible to get out, sporting a batting average of .750 with 20 home runs and 35 steals. Hadley Borders and Parker Willoughby, seniors like Hudson, are both hitting over .530.

5. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 39-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Since that stunning loss to South Warren, the Makos have won 11 in a row, going over 400 runs scored this year in 40 games. MK McMullan, a sophomore, is 22-1 with an earned run average of 0.48 and 165 strikeouts in just under 118 innings.

6. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 35-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers have reached the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament, as they look to secure title No. 8, including the sixth straight under head coach Tiffany Wood.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 30-2

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cardinals have now won 25 straight since a loss to Katy, reaching 30 wins once again. Melissa is led by power hitters Kennedy Bradley, Finlee Williams and Hutton Adrian, as Bradley and Williams both have 19 home runs while Adrian has 18. Williams also has 28 steals and a batting average over .600.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 31-5

Previous rank: No. 8

Katy has hit a baker’s dozen in the win streak column, recording four consecutive shutouts. Five of the last six have been that way, with 10 shutouts and three games allowing just one run in all during the last 13.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 22-2

Previous rank: No. 9

It has been complete domination for the Cougars since a narrow win over JSerra Catholic, including 41 runs in the last three. They have allowed just four runs total in the last five games.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 21-0

Previous rank: No. 10

One of the top teams in the Midwest, the Cougars are led by sophomore Ivee Rastatter, as she has an earned run average under two and is hitting .530 at the plate with nine home runs. Senior Brenna Fyffe has 14 homers and junior JJ Davis has hit 10.

11. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 17-1

Previous rank: No. 11

A couple close calls for the Panthers in recent games, including a 7-6 victory over Coronado and a 6-3 triumph vs. Arbor View. Still, Palo Verde has won 10 straight and lost just once this season.

12. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 25-6

Previous rank: No. 12

After sweeping Gulfport to begin state postseason play, Northwest Rankin is locked in a dual with D’Ibertville for the right to advance. They have won six in a row, dropping just one district game during the regular season.

13. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 25-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Twenty-five games in now and the War Eagles are still perfect, allowing just 29 total runs in those games while scoring 267. Gray Collegiate Academy has not allowed a run in the last four, scoring 22 one time out and 35 in the three others.

14. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 24-0

Previous rank: No. 14

The Bruins continue to hold their place in the national rankings, winning 24 straight, including a recent 15-1 domination of Rio Americano. Sophomore Kate McCartney is a name to know, as she has hit 17 home runs and owns a batting average of .618.

15. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 29-4-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Like the rest of Texas high school softball, it is UIL state tournament time, and Midway is rolling. They swept Duncanville without allowing a run and bested Rockwall-Heath in two straight by a combined score of 25-2.

16. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 23-2

Previous rank: No. 16

Make it three straight shutouts and three straight games with at least 14 runs scored since a 6-2 loss to Wellington for Doral Academy. Freshman Camila Diaz is 22-2 with 171 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched.

17. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-3

Previous rank: No. 17

The Mustangs eliminated Alvin in two shutouts after doing the same to Brazoswood in UIL Texas state tournament play.

18. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 20-0

Previous rank: No. 18

The Warriors have surrendered just 27 runs on the season, remaining perfect with a record 7-4 victory over Piedmont.

19. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 19

A later start to the season than many for the Rams, but they remain a constant in the Top 25, winning four straight now. Nikki Pallotta already has six home runs while Elle Kershaw has hit five for La Salle Academy.

20. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 40-5

Previous rank: No. 20

The Indians hit the 40-win mark in a 9-5 victory over Brewbaker Tech, their 10th straight victory. Lalah Culpepper now has 17 home runs while Lexie Smith has 38 steals and Bailey Carlisle 31 stolen bases.

21. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 22-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Murrieta Mesa is set for a doubleheader with league foe Chaparral to start the week. The Rams are led by .500 hitters Lilly Hauser, Tatum Wolff and Macy Clark. Clark also has hit 12 home runs.

22. Fullerton (Fullerton, California)

Record: 22-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Pitchers Katelynn Mathews and Malaya Majam-Finch have made it tough on the opposition, as Mathews is 13-0 with 90 strikeouts and Majam-Finch is 7-2 with 53.

23. Queen Creek (Queen Creek, Arizona)

Record: 27-1

Previous rank: No. 24

After four consecutive shutouts, Queen Creek allowed a run, but scored 20 to easily handle Casteel.

24. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 19-2

Previous rank: No. 25

Led by Maya Matthies, Sunny Sosa and Gianna “Gigi” Flores, the Crusaders have reeled off four straight wins and are 14-1 over their last 15.

25. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 21-1

Previous rank: No. 22

Hanover Central snuck a game away from the RedHawks, winning 4-3 in eight. How did Marist respond? Rolling Marian Catholic in two games, 15-0 and 18-0.

Droppedout: None.