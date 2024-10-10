Alabama high school football computer rankings (10/10/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The 7A computer rankings are lead once again by the Auburn Tigers. Showing their quality last week against a highly respected Central - Phenix City team, the Tigers came out on top 38-33. They look to remain undefeated on Friday as they host Smiths Station.
The Opelika Bulldogs pushed their win streak to four last week with a big 28-7 win over Dothan. The Bulldogs hope to challenge for the top spot in this week's 7A computer rankings on Friday as they take on Enterprise (4-2) in a sizable test.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Alabama football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
AHSAA CLASS 7A | AHSAA CLASS 6A
AHSAA CLASS 5A | AHSAA CLASS 4A
AHSAA CLASS 3A | AHSAA CLASS 2A
AHSAA CLASS 1A | AHSAA CLASS 8 MAN
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg | @sbliveal