Alabama high school football computer rankings (10/10/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of Alabama high school football ahead of Week 8

Ben Dagg

Pike Road's Ja'Michael Jones (21) carries the ball against Opelika during their game on the Pike Road High School campus in Pike Road, Ala., on Friday September 27, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 7 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.

The 7A computer rankings are lead once again by the Auburn Tigers. Showing their quality last week against a highly respected Central - Phenix City team, the Tigers came out on top 38-33. They look to remain undefeated on Friday as they host Smiths Station.

The Opelika Bulldogs pushed their win streak to four last week with a big 28-7 win over Dothan. The Bulldogs hope to challenge for the top spot in this week's 7A computer rankings on Friday as they take on Enterprise (4-2) in a sizable test.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Alabama football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:

ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

