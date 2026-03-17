Utah High School Football Team Hires New Head Coach With NFL Experience

One of the top Utah high school football programs has a new head coach.

Orem High School announced the hiring of Andy Stokes to replace Lance Reynolds, Jr., who stepped down earlier this year. The Tigers won the Class 5A Utah high school football state championship this past fall over Springville.

“OHS would like to welcome our new football head coach, Coach Andy Stokes,” the school announced in a press release. “Andy is married to Tia Stokes and they have (five) children: Major, Legend, Maze, Tazz and Rosie.”

Orem Hires New Head Coach To Lead Football Program

Most recently, Stokes was the offensive coordinator at Crimson Cliffs High School in Utah following time spent as the head coach at both Dixie High School and TImpview High School.

Stokes, a native of St. George, Utah, attended Moapa Valley High School in Overton, Nevada where he was an all-state football player and competed for the baseball and basketball teams. He attended Snow Community College for one season before landing in Iowa at William Penn University.

Andy Stokes Played For Several NFL Teams After All-American College Career

While at William Penn, Stokes was named third team NAIA All-American and first team all-Mid States Football Association, catching 104 passes for 1,578 yards and 10 touchdowns in three years.

Stokes was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2005 in the seventh round, earning the title of Mr. Irrelevant. He would play for the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks during the offseasons.

Orem went 12-2 last year and will lose starting quarterback Tayden Kaawa to graduation but returns Lucky Suguturaga, who completed 18 of 25 for 179 yards in seven games. Beckham Curtis ran for 548 yards and scored six touchdowns.