Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; A trio of Cherokee County defenders bring down Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr.
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend.

Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - August 29, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

Addison 57, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 0

Alabama Christian Academy 27, Goshen 6

Albertville 10, Boaz 31

Anniston 28, Beauregard 15

Appalachian 20, Cleveland 14

Ardmore 48, Clements 6

Ariton 44, Georgiana 13

Athens 10, Buckhorn 16

Austin 47, Decatur 7

B.B. Comer 18, Vincent 37

Baker 42, Alma Bryant 14

Barbour County 6, Notasulga 42

Bayshore Christian 0, McIntosh 40

Belgreen 43, Sumiton Christian 0

Berry 51, Pickens Academy 28

Bessemer City 41, Woodlawn 14

Bibb County 33, Gordo 36

Bob Jones 50, Lee 28

Brantley 0, Luverne 75

Briarwood Christian 0, Homewood 27

Brilliant 52, Shoals Christian 0

Brindlee Mountain 41, Vina 0

Brooks 21, West Morgan 47

Brookwood 14, West Blocton 0

Buckhorn 16, Athens 10

Bullock County 28, Park Crossing 0

Calhoun 16, Verbena 24

Calera 7, Central - Tuscaloosa 27

Carbon Hill 38, Colbert Heights 54

Carroll 20, Rehobeth 25

Central - Coosa 50, Randolph County 64

Central - Florence 10, Lauderdale County 26

Central - Hayneville 14, LaFayette 44

Central - Tuscaloosa 27, Calera 7

Charles Henderson 49, Highland Home 12

Cherokee 16, Woodville 40

Cherokee County 25, Arab 0

Choctaw County 6, Southern Choctaw 31

Citronelle 7, Orange Beach 16

Clarke County 12, Leroy 41

Clay-Chalkville 62, Ramsay 7

Cold Springs 44, Curry 7

Colbert County 44, Tanner 21

Colbert Heights 54, Carbon Hill 38

Columbia 10, Huffman 21

Coosa Christian 27, Pell City 28

Corner 36, Dora 6

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 48, Satsuma 10

Cullman 20, Mortimer Jordan 21

Daleville 40, Florala 8

Dale County 25, G.W. Long 0

Dallas County 6, Keith 32

Daphne 32, Pine Forest 12

Demopolis 0, Jackson 41

Deshler 35, Hatton 28

Dora 6, Corner 36

Douglas 42, Susan Moore 16

East Lawrence 20, West Limestone 7

East Limestone 14, Hazel Green 19

Elkmont 6, Lexington 48

Ellwood Christian 0, Zion Chapel 44

Elmore County 9, Tallassee 25

Enterprise 24, Pike Road 17

Escambia County 24, Monroe County 6

Eufaula 14, Russell County 35

Excel 0, W.S. Neal 51

Fairhope 41, Faith Academy 6

Fairview 40, Springville 23

Fayette County 49, South Lamar 6

Flomaton 48, Chickasaw 13

Fort Payne 10, Guntersville 21

Francis Marion 0, Greene County 28

Fruitdale 0, Pleasant Home 13

G.W. Long 0, Dale County 25

Gadsden City 7, Hewitt-Trussville 56

Gardendale 15, Pinson Valley 42

Geneva 14, Wicksburg 56

Geneva County 16, Kinston 34

Georgiana 13, Ariton 44

Glencoe 7, Westbrook Christian 44

Glenwood 49, Elba 6

Good Hope 21, West Point 7

Gordo 36, Bibb County 33

Greene County 28, Francis Marion 0

Guntersville 21, Fort Payne 10

Gulf Shores 19, Mary G. Montgomery 22

Hale County 26, Oakman 22

Haleyville 14, Tarrant 25

Hamilton 42, Phil Campbell 26

Hanceville 41, Holly Pond 74

Hartselle 46, Jackson-Olin 8

Hatton 28, Deshler 35

Hayden 14, Oak Grove 39

Hazel Green 19, East Limestone 14

Helena 21, McAdory 34

Hewitt-Trussville 56, Gadsden City 7

Highland Home 12, Charles Henderson 49

Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 50, Sparkman 24

Holly Pond 74, Hanceville 41

Holt 32, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Homewood 27, Briarwood Christian 0

Hoover 21, Spain Park 10

Horseshoe Bend 10, Wadley 58

Houston Academy 33, Pike County 32

Hubbertville 55, University Charter 20

Huffman 21, Columbia 10

Huntsville 23, Mae Jemison 6

Ider 0, North Sand Mountain 42

Isabella 7, Maplesville 42

Jackson 41, Demopolis 0

Jackson-Olin 8, Hartselle 46

Jacksonville 7, Alexandria 34

Jasper 62, Sipsey Valley 27

John Carroll Catholic 28, St. Michael Catholic 49

Kate D. Smith DAR 28, New Hope 42

Keith 32, Dallas County 6

Kinston 34, Geneva County 16

LaFayette 44, Central - Hayneville 14

Lamar County 8, Red Bay 41

Lanett 37, Beulah 7

Lauderdale County 26, Central - Florence 10

Lawrence County 26, Rogers 14

Leeds 27, Shades Valley 6

LeFlore 14, UMS-Wright Prep 43

Leroy 41, Clarke County 12

Lexington 48, Elkmont 6

Lincoln 38, Munford 14

Locust Fork 28, Ohatchee 21

Luverne 75, Brantley 0

Maclay 45, Brookwood 14

Madison Academy 49, Randolph School 7

Mae Jemison 6, Huntsville 23

Maplesville 42, Isabella 7

Marengo 16, St. Luke's Episcopal 15

Marion County 43, Phillips 0

Mars Hill Bible 47, Russellville 19

Mary G. Montgomery 22, Gulf Shores 19

McAdory 34, Helena 21

McGill-Toolen 50, Murphy 0

McIntosh 40, Bayshore Christian 0

McKenzie 44, Prattville Christian 25

Mobile Christian 45, Presbyterian Christian 35

Monroe County 6, Escambia County 24

Montgomery Academy 14, St. James 7

Montgomery Catholic 28, St. Clair County 42

Montevallo 0, Sylacauga 33

Moody 31, Oxford 7

Mortimer Jordan 21, Cullman 20

Mountain Brook 11, A.H. Parker 27

Munford 14, Lincoln 38

Murphy 0, McGill-Toolen 50

New Brockton 48, Slocomb 24

New Hope 42, Kate D. Smith DAR 28

North Jackson 0, Scottsboro 28

North Sand Mountain 42, Ider 0

Northridge 44, American Christian Academy 12

Northside 42, Cordova 0

Notasulga 42, Barbour County 6

Oak Grove 39, Hayden 14

Oak Mountain 30, Pelham 29

Oakman 22, Hale County 26

Ohatchee 21, Locust Fork 28

Orange Beach 16, Citronelle 7

Oxford 7, Moody 31

Park Crossing 0, Bullock County 28

Pell City 28, Coosa Christian 27

Pelham 29, Oak Mountain 30

Percy Julian 32, Carver 12

Phil Campbell 26, Hamilton 42

Phillips 0, Marion County 43

Pickens Academy 28, Berry 51

Pickens County 0, Tuscaloosa Academy 35

Piedmont 43, Saks 0

Pike County 32, Houston Academy 33

Pike Road 17, Enterprise 24

Pike Liberal Arts 20, Samson 44

Pine Forest 12, Daphne 32

Pinson Valley 42, Gardendale 15

Plainview 26, Westminster Christian 17

Pleasant Home 13, Fruitdale 0

Pleasant Valley 40, Spring Garden 7

Prattville 43, Stanhope Elmore 13

Prattville Christian 25, McKenzie 44

Presbyterian Christian 35, Mobile Christian 45

Priceville 40, A.P. Brewer 13

Ragland 38, Donoho 19

Ramsay 7, Clay-Chalkville 62

Ranburne 14, Woodland 6

Randolph County 64, Central - Coosa 50

Randolph School 7, Madison Academy 49

Red Bay 41, Lamar County 8

Rehobeth 25, Carroll 20

Rogers 14, Lawrence County 26

Russell County 35, Eufaula 14

Russellville 19, Mars Hill Bible 47

Saks 0, Piedmont 43

Samson 44, Pike Liberal Arts 20

Sand Rock 14, West End 33

Saraland 46, Blount 0

Sardis 27, Cleburne County 14

Satsuma 10, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 48

Scottsboro 28, North Jackson 0

Section 6, Valley Head 14

Shades Valley 6, Leeds 27

Shelby County 13, Holtville 35

Sipsey Valley 27, Jasper 62

Slocomb 24, New Brockton 48

Smiths Station 21, Valley 37

Southeastern 34, Vinemont 14

Southern Choctaw 31, Choctaw County 6

Spain Park 10, Hoover 21

Spanish Fort 17, Theodore 28

Sparkman 24, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 50

Spring Garden 7, Pleasant Valley 40

Springville 23, Fairview 40

St. Clair County 42, Montgomery Catholic 28

St. James 7, Montgomery Academy 14

St. Luke's Episcopal 15, Marengo 16

St. Michael Catholic 49, John Carroll Catholic 28

St. Paul's Episcopal 48, Baldwin County 17

Stanhope Elmore 13, Prattville 43

Straughn 13, T.R. Miller 20

Sulligent 6, Winfield 43

Susan Moore 16, Douglas 42

Sylacauga 33, Montevallo 0

T.R. Miller 20, Straughn 13

Tallassee 25, Elmore County 9

Tanner 21, Colbert County 44

Tarrant 25, Haleyville 14

Theodore 28, Spanish Fort 17

Thompson 23, Grayson 24

Thorsby 28, Autauga Academy 7

Tharptown 8, Waterloo 24

Tuscaloosa Academy 35, Pickens County 0

Tuscaloosa County 14, Vigor 61

UMS-Wright Prep 43, LeFlore 14

University Charter 20, Hubbertville 55

Valley 37, Smiths Station 21

Valley Head 14, Section 6

Verbena 24, Calhoun 16

Vigor 61, Tuscaloosa County 14

Vincent 37, B.B. Comer 18

Vina 0, Brindlee Mountain 41

Vinemont 14, Southeastern 34

W.S. Neal 51, Excel 0

Wadley 58, Horseshoe Bend 10

Walter Wellborn 28, J.B. Pennington 15

Waterloo 24, Tharptown 8

Wenonah 35, Midfield 0

West Blocton 0, Brookwood 14

West End 33, Sand Rock 14

West Limestone 7, East Lawrence 20

West Morgan 47, Brooks 21

West Point 7, Good Hope 21

Westbrook Christian 44, Glencoe 7

Westminster Christian 17, Plainview 26

Wetumpka 30, Chelsea 40

Wicksburg 56, Geneva 14

Williamson 42, Wayne County 0

Winfield 43, Sulligent 6

Winston County 46, Meek 22

Woodland 6, Ranburne 14

Woodlawn 14, Bessemer City 41

Woodville 40, Cherokee 16

Zion Chapel 44, Ellwood Christian 0

