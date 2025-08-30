Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend.
Addison 57, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 0
Alabama Christian Academy 27, Goshen 6
Albertville 10, Boaz 31
Anniston 28, Beauregard 15
Appalachian 20, Cleveland 14
Ardmore 48, Clements 6
Ariton 44, Georgiana 13
Athens 10, Buckhorn 16
Austin 47, Decatur 7
B.B. Comer 18, Vincent 37
Baker 42, Alma Bryant 14
Barbour County 6, Notasulga 42
Bayshore Christian 0, McIntosh 40
Belgreen 43, Sumiton Christian 0
Berry 51, Pickens Academy 28
Bessemer City 41, Woodlawn 14
Bibb County 33, Gordo 36
Bob Jones 50, Lee 28
Brantley 0, Luverne 75
Briarwood Christian 0, Homewood 27
Brilliant 52, Shoals Christian 0
Brindlee Mountain 41, Vina 0
Brooks 21, West Morgan 47
Brookwood 14, West Blocton 0
Buckhorn 16, Athens 10
Bullock County 28, Park Crossing 0
Calhoun 16, Verbena 24
Calera 7, Central - Tuscaloosa 27
Carbon Hill 38, Colbert Heights 54
Carroll 20, Rehobeth 25
Central - Coosa 50, Randolph County 64
Central - Florence 10, Lauderdale County 26
Central - Hayneville 14, LaFayette 44
Central - Tuscaloosa 27, Calera 7
Charles Henderson 49, Highland Home 12
Cherokee 16, Woodville 40
Cherokee County 25, Arab 0
Choctaw County 6, Southern Choctaw 31
Citronelle 7, Orange Beach 16
Clarke County 12, Leroy 41
Clay-Chalkville 62, Ramsay 7
Cold Springs 44, Curry 7
Colbert County 44, Tanner 21
Colbert Heights 54, Carbon Hill 38
Columbia 10, Huffman 21
Coosa Christian 27, Pell City 28
Corner 36, Dora 6
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 48, Satsuma 10
Cullman 20, Mortimer Jordan 21
Daleville 40, Florala 8
Dale County 25, G.W. Long 0
Dallas County 6, Keith 32
Daphne 32, Pine Forest 12
Demopolis 0, Jackson 41
Deshler 35, Hatton 28
Dora 6, Corner 36
Douglas 42, Susan Moore 16
East Lawrence 20, West Limestone 7
East Limestone 14, Hazel Green 19
Elkmont 6, Lexington 48
Ellwood Christian 0, Zion Chapel 44
Elmore County 9, Tallassee 25
Enterprise 24, Pike Road 17
Escambia County 24, Monroe County 6
Eufaula 14, Russell County 35
Excel 0, W.S. Neal 51
Fairhope 41, Faith Academy 6
Fairview 40, Springville 23
Fayette County 49, South Lamar 6
Flomaton 48, Chickasaw 13
Fort Payne 10, Guntersville 21
Francis Marion 0, Greene County 28
Fruitdale 0, Pleasant Home 13
G.W. Long 0, Dale County 25
Gadsden City 7, Hewitt-Trussville 56
Gardendale 15, Pinson Valley 42
Geneva 14, Wicksburg 56
Geneva County 16, Kinston 34
Georgiana 13, Ariton 44
Glencoe 7, Westbrook Christian 44
Glenwood 49, Elba 6
Good Hope 21, West Point 7
Gordo 36, Bibb County 33
Greene County 28, Francis Marion 0
Guntersville 21, Fort Payne 10
Gulf Shores 19, Mary G. Montgomery 22
Hale County 26, Oakman 22
Haleyville 14, Tarrant 25
Hamilton 42, Phil Campbell 26
Hanceville 41, Holly Pond 74
Hartselle 46, Jackson-Olin 8
Hatton 28, Deshler 35
Hayden 14, Oak Grove 39
Hazel Green 19, East Limestone 14
Helena 21, McAdory 34
Hewitt-Trussville 56, Gadsden City 7
Highland Home 12, Charles Henderson 49
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 50, Sparkman 24
Holly Pond 74, Hanceville 41
Holt 32, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Homewood 27, Briarwood Christian 0
Hoover 21, Spain Park 10
Horseshoe Bend 10, Wadley 58
Houston Academy 33, Pike County 32
Hubbertville 55, University Charter 20
Huffman 21, Columbia 10
Huntsville 23, Mae Jemison 6
Ider 0, North Sand Mountain 42
Isabella 7, Maplesville 42
Jackson 41, Demopolis 0
Jackson-Olin 8, Hartselle 46
Jacksonville 7, Alexandria 34
Jasper 62, Sipsey Valley 27
John Carroll Catholic 28, St. Michael Catholic 49
Kate D. Smith DAR 28, New Hope 42
Keith 32, Dallas County 6
Kinston 34, Geneva County 16
LaFayette 44, Central - Hayneville 14
Lamar County 8, Red Bay 41
Lanett 37, Beulah 7
Lauderdale County 26, Central - Florence 10
Lawrence County 26, Rogers 14
Leeds 27, Shades Valley 6
LeFlore 14, UMS-Wright Prep 43
Leroy 41, Clarke County 12
Lexington 48, Elkmont 6
Lincoln 38, Munford 14
Locust Fork 28, Ohatchee 21
Luverne 75, Brantley 0
Maclay 45, Brookwood 14
Madison Academy 49, Randolph School 7
Mae Jemison 6, Huntsville 23
Maplesville 42, Isabella 7
Marengo 16, St. Luke's Episcopal 15
Marion County 43, Phillips 0
Mars Hill Bible 47, Russellville 19
Mary G. Montgomery 22, Gulf Shores 19
McAdory 34, Helena 21
McGill-Toolen 50, Murphy 0
McIntosh 40, Bayshore Christian 0
McKenzie 44, Prattville Christian 25
Mobile Christian 45, Presbyterian Christian 35
Monroe County 6, Escambia County 24
Montgomery Academy 14, St. James 7
Montgomery Catholic 28, St. Clair County 42
Montevallo 0, Sylacauga 33
Moody 31, Oxford 7
Mortimer Jordan 21, Cullman 20
Mountain Brook 11, A.H. Parker 27
Munford 14, Lincoln 38
Murphy 0, McGill-Toolen 50
New Brockton 48, Slocomb 24
New Hope 42, Kate D. Smith DAR 28
North Jackson 0, Scottsboro 28
North Sand Mountain 42, Ider 0
Northridge 44, American Christian Academy 12
Northside 42, Cordova 0
Notasulga 42, Barbour County 6
Oak Grove 39, Hayden 14
Oak Mountain 30, Pelham 29
Oakman 22, Hale County 26
Ohatchee 21, Locust Fork 28
Orange Beach 16, Citronelle 7
Oxford 7, Moody 31
Park Crossing 0, Bullock County 28
Pell City 28, Coosa Christian 27
Pelham 29, Oak Mountain 30
Percy Julian 32, Carver 12
Phil Campbell 26, Hamilton 42
Phillips 0, Marion County 43
Pickens Academy 28, Berry 51
Pickens County 0, Tuscaloosa Academy 35
Piedmont 43, Saks 0
Pike County 32, Houston Academy 33
Pike Road 17, Enterprise 24
Pike Liberal Arts 20, Samson 44
Pine Forest 12, Daphne 32
Pinson Valley 42, Gardendale 15
Plainview 26, Westminster Christian 17
Pleasant Home 13, Fruitdale 0
Pleasant Valley 40, Spring Garden 7
Prattville 43, Stanhope Elmore 13
Prattville Christian 25, McKenzie 44
Presbyterian Christian 35, Mobile Christian 45
Priceville 40, A.P. Brewer 13
Ragland 38, Donoho 19
Ramsay 7, Clay-Chalkville 62
Ranburne 14, Woodland 6
Randolph County 64, Central - Coosa 50
Randolph School 7, Madison Academy 49
Red Bay 41, Lamar County 8
Rehobeth 25, Carroll 20
Rogers 14, Lawrence County 26
Russell County 35, Eufaula 14
Russellville 19, Mars Hill Bible 47
Saks 0, Piedmont 43
Samson 44, Pike Liberal Arts 20
Sand Rock 14, West End 33
Saraland 46, Blount 0
Sardis 27, Cleburne County 14
Satsuma 10, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 48
Scottsboro 28, North Jackson 0
Section 6, Valley Head 14
Shades Valley 6, Leeds 27
Shelby County 13, Holtville 35
Sipsey Valley 27, Jasper 62
Slocomb 24, New Brockton 48
Smiths Station 21, Valley 37
Southeastern 34, Vinemont 14
Southern Choctaw 31, Choctaw County 6
Spain Park 10, Hoover 21
Spanish Fort 17, Theodore 28
Sparkman 24, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 50
Spring Garden 7, Pleasant Valley 40
Springville 23, Fairview 40
St. Clair County 42, Montgomery Catholic 28
St. James 7, Montgomery Academy 14
St. Luke's Episcopal 15, Marengo 16
St. Michael Catholic 49, John Carroll Catholic 28
St. Paul's Episcopal 48, Baldwin County 17
Stanhope Elmore 13, Prattville 43
Straughn 13, T.R. Miller 20
Sulligent 6, Winfield 43
Susan Moore 16, Douglas 42
Sylacauga 33, Montevallo 0
T.R. Miller 20, Straughn 13
Tallassee 25, Elmore County 9
Tanner 21, Colbert County 44
Tarrant 25, Haleyville 14
Theodore 28, Spanish Fort 17
Thompson 23, Grayson 24
Thorsby 28, Autauga Academy 7
Tharptown 8, Waterloo 24
Tuscaloosa Academy 35, Pickens County 0
Tuscaloosa County 14, Vigor 61
UMS-Wright Prep 43, LeFlore 14
University Charter 20, Hubbertville 55
Valley 37, Smiths Station 21
Valley Head 14, Section 6
Verbena 24, Calhoun 16
Vigor 61, Tuscaloosa County 14
Vincent 37, B.B. Comer 18
Vina 0, Brindlee Mountain 41
Vinemont 14, Southeastern 34
W.S. Neal 51, Excel 0
Wadley 58, Horseshoe Bend 10
Walter Wellborn 28, J.B. Pennington 15
Waterloo 24, Tharptown 8
Wenonah 35, Midfield 0
West Blocton 0, Brookwood 14
West End 33, Sand Rock 14
West Limestone 7, East Lawrence 20
West Morgan 47, Brooks 21
West Point 7, Good Hope 21
Westbrook Christian 44, Glencoe 7
Westminster Christian 17, Plainview 26
Wetumpka 30, Chelsea 40
Wicksburg 56, Geneva 14
Williamson 42, Wayne County 0
Winfield 43, Sulligent 6
Winston County 46, Meek 22
Woodland 6, Ranburne 14
Woodlawn 14, Bessemer City 41
Woodville 40, Cherokee 16
Zion Chapel 44, Ellwood Christian 0