Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.
Addison 61, Meek 22
A.H. Parker 70, Minor 20
Alexandria 56, Ashville 13
American Christian Academy 41, Tarrant 13
Andalusia 42, Eufaula 10
Anniston 48, Etowah 7
Appalachian 34, Ragland 19
Ardmore 55, Lawrence County 23
Ashford 16, New Brockton 6
Auburn 38, Smiths Station 0
Austin 31, Bob Jones 7
Autauga Academy 21, Verbena 6
Baker 41, Foley 9
Bayside Academy 25, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 7
Belgreen 42, Pickens Academy 37
Beulah 40, Childersburg 22
Boaz 23, A.P. Brewer 19
Booker T. Washington 42, Munford 0
Brantley 42, Florala 20
Briarwood Christian 23, John Carroll Catholic 7
Buckhorn 21, Southside 15
Bullock County 35, Talladega 7
Calera 41, Chilton County 16
Calhoun 32, Barbour County 12
Carroll 29, Greenville 12
Central - Florence 55, East Lawrence 32
Central - Phenix City 58, Carver 35
Central - Tuscaloosa 56, Brookwood 14
Central of Clay County 42, Holtville 0
Cherokee County 24, Hokes Bluff 10
Citronelle 24, B.C. Rain 21
Clarke County 40, Chickasaw 8
Clay-Chalkville 56, Huffman 6
Colbert County 62, Clements 22
Collinsville 28, Sylvania 26
Cottonwood 28, Ariton 27
Cullman 39, Columbia 0
Dale County 28, Daleville 6
Daphne 39, Alma Bryant 0
Davidson 15, Robertsdale 14
Demopolis 28, Sipsey Valley 20
Deshler 27, Brooks 13
Dora 33, Cordova 32
Dothan 56, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 24
Douglas 35, Sardis 21
Elba 29, Pleasant Home 0
Enterprise 42, Opelika 20
Fairview 28, Priceville 9
Falkville 20, Susan Moore 12
Fayette County 67, Curry 16
Fayetteville 29, Victory Christian 12
Fort Payne 30, Gadsden City 17
Fultondale 26, Haleyville 21
Fyffe 62, Whitesburg Christian 21
Geneva County 40, Samson 14
Georgiana 52, Red Level 24
Geraldine 63, Brindlee Mountain 0
Glencoe 46, Saks 6
Glenwood 50, Dadeville 22
Goshen 51, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Gulf Shores 24, Spanish Fort 19
G.W. Carver 16, Wenonah 14
G.W. Long 48, Houston County 8
Hackleburg 49, Phillips 6
Hale County 42, Thomasville 35
Hamilton 28, Good Hope 21
Handley 45, Tallassee 14
Hartselle 28, Athens 14
Helena 21, Pelham 20
Hillcrest - Evergreen 28, Monroe County 18
Hoover 51, Tuscaloosa County 7
Houston Academy 21, Prattville Christian 13
Hubbertville 66, Brilliant 6
Hueytown 43, McAdory 38
Huntsville 34, Albertville 0
J.U. Blacksher 36, Washington County 13
Jacksonville 34, Lincoln 24
James Clemens 31, Sparkman 24
Lanett 63, Central - Coosa 0
Lauderdale County 62, Sheffield 0
LeFlore 20, Elberta 8
Leroy 28, Southern Choctaw 14
Linden 30, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
Loachapoka 55, Horseshoe Bend 7
Luverne 61, Highland Home 13
Maplesville 42, Billingsley 0
Mars Hill Bible 56, Elkmont 7
Mary G. Montgomery 28, Fairhope 21
McGill-Toolen 35, Blount 8
McKenzie 52, Kinston 6
Midfield 56, Hanceville 20
Millry 42, J.F. Shields 6
Moody 25, Leeds 22
Montgomery Academy 52, Slocomb 0
Montgomery Catholic 51, Headland 7
Mortimer Jordan 35, Gardendale 28
Mountain Brook 39, Pinson Valley 35
Muscle Shoals 34, Jasper 15
North Sand Mountain 57, Section 7
Northridge 35, Paul W. Bryant 10
Northside 49, Jemison 25
Notasulga 46, Ellwood Christian 6
Oak Grove 35, Bibb County 28
Oneonta 36, White Plains 21
Opp 42, Geneva 21
Pell City 21, Shades Valley 14
Phil Campbell 56, Carbon Hill 12
Piedmont 51, J.B. Pennington 0
Pike County 34, Straughn 28
Pike Road 37, Stanhope Elmore 0
Pisgah 38, Cedar Bluff 13
Plainview 35, North Jackson 24
Pleasant Grove 21, Holt 15
Pleasant Valley 42, Gaston 8
Prattville 24, Hewitt-Trussville 21
Providence Christian 43, Abbeville 6
R.C. Hatch 10, Francis Marion 6
Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0
Reeltown 48, LaFayette 0
Rehobeth 22, Park Crossing 3
Rogers 56, Colbert Heights 28
Russellville 35, Hatton 26
Saraland 42, St. Paul's Episcopal 10
Scottsboro 31, Guntersville 13
Shelby County 50, Montevallo 21
Shoals Christian 48, Cherokee 26
South Lamar 42, Pickens County 37
Spain Park 44, Chelsea 7
Spring Garden 34, Gaylesville 8
St. Clair County 42, Springville 21
St. James 14, Cleburne County 7
St. John Paul II 44, Kate D. Smith DAR 13
St. Michael Catholic 46, Mobile Christian 37
Southeastern 52, Cleveland 14
Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 8
Sylacauga 36, Marbury 35
T.R. Miller 21, Excel 14
Thompson 56, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 10
Thorsby 54, Dallas County 8
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Lamar County 20
University Charter 40, Choctaw County 0
Valley 20, Elmore County 17
Vigor 47, Faith Academy 0
Vincent 27, Aliceville 0
Vinemont 22, Gordo 19
Wadley 42, Lee-Scott Academy 7
Walter Wellborn 40, Ohatchee 22
Waterloo 38, Vina 8
Weaver 36, Locust Fork 34
West Blocton 21, Fairfield 6
West End 38, Ider 20
West Morgan 59, Danville 7
West Point 14, East Limestone 6
Westbrook Christian 35, Trion 28
Wicksburg 28, Alabama Christian Academy 23
Williamson 40, UMS-Wright Prep 10
Wilson 44, West Limestone 23
Winfield 32, Oakman 10
Winterboro 60, Woodland 14
Woodville 27, Valley Head 21
W.S. Neal 51, Escambia County 6