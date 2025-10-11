High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.

Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - October 10, 2025

Alabama high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Addison 61, Meek 22

A.H. Parker 70, Minor 20

Alexandria 56, Ashville 13

American Christian Academy 41, Tarrant 13

Andalusia 42, Eufaula 10

Anniston 48, Etowah 7

Appalachian 34, Ragland 19

Ardmore 55, Lawrence County 23

Ashford 16, New Brockton 6

Auburn 38, Smiths Station 0

Austin 31, Bob Jones 7

Autauga Academy 21, Verbena 6

Baker 41, Foley 9

Bayside Academy 25, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 7

Belgreen 42, Pickens Academy 37

Beulah 40, Childersburg 22

Boaz 23, A.P. Brewer 19

Booker T. Washington 42, Munford 0

Brantley 42, Florala 20

Briarwood Christian 23, John Carroll Catholic 7

Buckhorn 21, Southside 15

Bullock County 35, Talladega 7

Calera 41, Chilton County 16

Calhoun 32, Barbour County 12

Carroll 29, Greenville 12

Central - Florence 55, East Lawrence 32

Central - Phenix City 58, Carver 35

Central - Tuscaloosa 56, Brookwood 14

Central of Clay County 42, Holtville 0

Cherokee County 24, Hokes Bluff 10

Citronelle 24, B.C. Rain 21

Clarke County 40, Chickasaw 8

Clay-Chalkville 56, Huffman 6

Colbert County 62, Clements 22

Collinsville 28, Sylvania 26

Cottonwood 28, Ariton 27

Cullman 39, Columbia 0

Dale County 28, Daleville 6

Daphne 39, Alma Bryant 0

Davidson 15, Robertsdale 14

Demopolis 28, Sipsey Valley 20

Deshler 27, Brooks 13

Dora 33, Cordova 32

Dothan 56, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 24

Douglas 35, Sardis 21

Elba 29, Pleasant Home 0

Enterprise 42, Opelika 20

Fairview 28, Priceville 9

Falkville 20, Susan Moore 12

Fayette County 67, Curry 16

Fayetteville 29, Victory Christian 12

Fort Payne 30, Gadsden City 17

Fultondale 26, Haleyville 21

Fyffe 62, Whitesburg Christian 21

Geneva County 40, Samson 14

Georgiana 52, Red Level 24

Geraldine 63, Brindlee Mountain 0

Glencoe 46, Saks 6

Glenwood 50, Dadeville 22

Goshen 51, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Gulf Shores 24, Spanish Fort 19

G.W. Carver 16, Wenonah 14

G.W. Long 48, Houston County 8

Hackleburg 49, Phillips 6

Hale County 42, Thomasville 35

Hamilton 28, Good Hope 21

Handley 45, Tallassee 14

Hartselle 28, Athens 14

Helena 21, Pelham 20

Hillcrest - Evergreen 28, Monroe County 18

Hoover 51, Tuscaloosa County 7

Houston Academy 21, Prattville Christian 13

Hubbertville 66, Brilliant 6

Hueytown 43, McAdory 38

Huntsville 34, Albertville 0

J.U. Blacksher 36, Washington County 13

Jacksonville 34, Lincoln 24

James Clemens 31, Sparkman 24

Lanett 63, Central - Coosa 0

Lauderdale County 62, Sheffield 0

LeFlore 20, Elberta 8

Leroy 28, Southern Choctaw 14

Linden 30, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

Loachapoka 55, Horseshoe Bend 7

Luverne 61, Highland Home 13

Maplesville 42, Billingsley 0

Mars Hill Bible 56, Elkmont 7

Mary G. Montgomery 28, Fairhope 21

McGill-Toolen 35, Blount 8

McKenzie 52, Kinston 6

Midfield 56, Hanceville 20

Millry 42, J.F. Shields 6

Moody 25, Leeds 22

Montgomery Academy 52, Slocomb 0

Montgomery Catholic 51, Headland 7

Mortimer Jordan 35, Gardendale 28

Mountain Brook 39, Pinson Valley 35

Muscle Shoals 34, Jasper 15

North Sand Mountain 57, Section 7

Northridge 35, Paul W. Bryant 10

Northside 49, Jemison 25

Notasulga 46, Ellwood Christian 6

Oak Grove 35, Bibb County 28

Oneonta 36, White Plains 21

Opp 42, Geneva 21

Pell City 21, Shades Valley 14

Phil Campbell 56, Carbon Hill 12

Piedmont 51, J.B. Pennington 0

Pike County 34, Straughn 28

Pike Road 37, Stanhope Elmore 0

Pisgah 38, Cedar Bluff 13

Plainview 35, North Jackson 24

Pleasant Grove 21, Holt 15

Pleasant Valley 42, Gaston 8

Prattville 24, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Providence Christian 43, Abbeville 6

R.C. Hatch 10, Francis Marion 6

Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0

Reeltown 48, LaFayette 0

Rehobeth 22, Park Crossing 3

Rogers 56, Colbert Heights 28

Russellville 35, Hatton 26

Saraland 42, St. Paul's Episcopal 10

Scottsboro 31, Guntersville 13

Shelby County 50, Montevallo 21

Shoals Christian 48, Cherokee 26

South Lamar 42, Pickens County 37

Spain Park 44, Chelsea 7

Spring Garden 34, Gaylesville 8

St. Clair County 42, Springville 21

St. James 14, Cleburne County 7

St. John Paul II 44, Kate D. Smith DAR 13

St. Michael Catholic 46, Mobile Christian 37

Southeastern 52, Cleveland 14

Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 8

Sylacauga 36, Marbury 35

T.R. Miller 21, Excel 14

Thompson 56, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 10

Thorsby 54, Dallas County 8

Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Lamar County 20

University Charter 40, Choctaw County 0

Valley 20, Elmore County 17

Vigor 47, Faith Academy 0

Vincent 27, Aliceville 0

Vinemont 22, Gordo 19

Wadley 42, Lee-Scott Academy 7

Walter Wellborn 40, Ohatchee 22

Waterloo 38, Vina 8

Weaver 36, Locust Fork 34

West Blocton 21, Fairfield 6

West End 38, Ider 20

West Morgan 59, Danville 7

West Point 14, East Limestone 6

Westbrook Christian 35, Trion 28

Wicksburg 28, Alabama Christian Academy 23

Williamson 40, UMS-Wright Prep 10

Wilson 44, West Limestone 23

Winfield 32, Oakman 10

Winterboro 60, Woodland 14

Woodville 27, Valley Head 21

W.S. Neal 51, Escambia County 6

