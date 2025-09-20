Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend.
Abbeville 48, Houston County 6
Addison 46, Hackleburg 16
Alabama Christian Academy 50, Prattville Christian 13
Alexandria 49, Oneonta 33
American Christian Academy 43, Fairfield 18
Anniston 24, Hokes Bluff 0
Appalachian 49, Ider 0
Ariton 36, G.W. Long 13
Ashford 34, Pike County 14
Ashville 27, Etowah 19
Auburn 56, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 0
Austin 23, Albertville 12
B.B. Comer 38, Childersburg 14
Bayside Academy 49, Flomaton 7
Benjamin Russell 35, Spain Park 34
Berry 54, South Lamar 33
Bibb County 40, Holt 0
Boaz 45, Douglas 14
Booker T. Washington 24, Cleburne County 7
Brantley 36, Elba 34
Briarwood Christian 40, Wenonah 22
Brooks 35, Wilson 21
Buckhorn 43, Lee 0
Bullock County 19, Tallassee 17
Carrollton 43, A.H. Parker 7
Carver 50, Dothan 28
Central - Coosa 50, Ranburne 14
Central - Florence 49, West Limestone 27
Central - Phenix City 53, Enterprise 24
Central - Tuscaloosa 31, Northridge 30
Cherokee 26, Vina 6
Cherokee County 34, White Plains 18
Chelsea 42, Calera 25
Clarke County 21, J.U. Blacksher 0
Clay-Chalkville 47, Brandon 15
Clements 50, Elkmont 31
Cleveland 33, West End 26
Cold Springs 44, Winston County 18
Colbert County 42, Rogers 35
Collinsville 43, Asbury 19
Coosa Christian 56, Susan Moore 26
Cottage Hill Christian Academy 54, Excel 0
Dale County 13, New Brockton 6
Dallas County 35, Sumter Central 6
Danville 20, East Lawrence 6
Daphne 34, Baker 20
Davidson 28, Alma Bryant 15
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 49, Tharptown 26
Demopolis 47, Selma 8
Elmore County 33, Beauregard 6
Eufaula 52, Carroll 14
Faith Academy 48, Elberta 20
Fairhope 47, Robertsdale 9
Fairview 55, Lawrence County 6
Fayette County 61, Haleyville 21
Florence 24, Bob Jones 6
Fort Payne 36, Mae Jemison 18
Fultondale 29, Dora 14
Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 14
Gadsden City 28, Hazel Green 14
Geraldine 45, Holly Pond 6
Glenwood 40, Beulah 0
Good Hope 34, Cordova 6
Gordo 56, Midfield 20
Goshen 45, Highland Home 20
Gulf Shores 28, Blount 0
Guntersville 14, Arab 10
Hamilton 48, Curry 21
Handley 42, Munford 14
Hartselle 42, Decatur 7
Headland 35, Greenville 0
Hewitt-Trussville 24, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 0
Holy Spirit Catholic 20, Francis Marion 0
Homewood 49, Jackson-Olin 0
Hoover 48, Prattville 23
Hubbertville 61, Marion County 28
Hueytown 28, Bessemer City 7
Isabella 30, Aliceville 22
J.B. Pennington 46, Locust Fork 14
Jackson 42, Mobile Christian 14
Jacksonville 30, Leeds 7
James Clemens 40, Grissom 6
Jasper 30, Athens 13
Lanett 36, LaFayette 0
Lee-Scott Academy 58, Randolph County 33
Leroy 52, J.F. Shields 14
Linden 14, Choctaw County 0
Luverne 64, Zion Chapel 6
Madison Academy 48, Madison County 13
Maplesville 38, Autauga Academy 0
Mars Hill Bible 42, Lauderdale County 7
Mary G. Montgomery 50, Foley 7
McAdory 54, Brookwood 27
McIntosh 26, Sweet Water 21
McKenzie 56, Florala 28
Meek 64, Waterloo 6
Millry 44, Fruitdale 6
Minor 35, Gardendale 33
Moody 31, Helena 28
Montgomery Academy 62, Northside Methodist Academy 6
Montgomery Catholic 35, Charles Henderson 21
Mortimer Jordan 21, Woodlawn 26
Mountain Brook 42, Oxford 14
Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 0
North Jackson 49, New Hope 0
North Sand Mountain 54, Gaston 0
Northside 49, Shelby County 17
Notasulga 45, Keith 0
Oak Mountain 43, Tuscaloosa County 7
Oakman 63, Hanceville 13
Ohatchee 21, Weaver 13
Opp 48, Daleville 24
Opelika 42, Smiths Station 6
Pace 35, Andalusia 0
Pelham 35, Chilton County 0
Pickens County 57, Brilliant 6
Piedmont 40, Westbrook Christian 27
Pike Liberal Arts 48, Barbour County 16
Pinson Valley 33, Shades Valley 0
Plainview 61, Pisgah 30
Pleasant Grove 43, Tarrant 13
Pleasant Home 26, Red Level 22
Pleasant Valley 48, Sand Rock 7
Priceville 31, East Limestone 6
Providence Christian 42, Geneva County 16
Randolph School 44, St. John Paul II 14
Red Bay 34, Lexington 21
Reeltown 73, Loachapoka 49
Russellville 42, Ardmore 7
Saraland 43, McGill-Toolen 10
Scottsboro 42, Sardis 7
Section 19, Cedar Bluff 7
Shoals Christian 32, Phillips 19
Sipsey Valley 26, Jemison 7
Southeastern 21, Falkville 14
Southern Choctaw 35, Marengo 0
Southside - Selma 62, Greensboro 6
Sparkman 36, Huntsville 28
Spring Garden 58, Valley Head 23
Springville 37, Lincoln 34
St. Clair County 47, Center Point 9
St. James 31, Talladega 14
St. Luke's Episcopal 43, Bayshore Christian 20
St. Michael Catholic 56, Escambia County 14
Straughn 44, Geneva 7
Sylvania 35, Whitesburg Christian 14
T.R. Miller 35, Hillcrest - Evergreen 20
Tanner 30, Belgreen 13
Theodore 42, St. Paul's Episcopal 41
Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 3
Thorsby 42, Hale County 37
Trinity Presbyterian 42, Slocomb 6
Tuscaloosa Academy 41, Greene County 12
University Charter 62, Pickens Academy 0
Valley 34, Marbury 21
Verbena 46, Ellwood Christian 12
Vigor 33, Citronelle 21
Vincent 34, Sulligent 8
Wadley 63, Victory Christian 6
Walter Wellborn 36, Saks 12
Washington County 55, Central - Hayneville 8
West Blocton 18, Oak Grove 17
West Morgan 23, Hatton 14
Westminster Christian 31, Kate D. Smith DAR 0
Wetumpka 49, Rehobeth 18
Wicksburg 36, Houston Academy 17
Williamson 48, B.C. Rain 0
Winfield 55, Phil Campbell 28
Winterboro 47, Donoho 0
Woodville 37, Ragland 34