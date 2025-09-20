High School

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Alabama High School Football

Gray Reid

Ramsay vs John Carroll Catholic from Sept. 19, 2025
Ramsay vs John Carroll Catholic from Sept. 19, 2025 / David Leong

The 2025 Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend.

Abbeville 48, Houston County 6

Addison 46, Hackleburg 16

Alabama Christian Academy 50, Prattville Christian 13

Alexandria 49, Oneonta 33

American Christian Academy 43, Fairfield 18

Anniston 24, Hokes Bluff 0

Appalachian 49, Ider 0

Ariton 36, G.W. Long 13

Ashford 34, Pike County 14

Ashville 27, Etowah 19

Auburn 56, Johnson Abernathy Graetz 0

Austin 23, Albertville 12

B.B. Comer 38, Childersburg 14

Bayside Academy 49, Flomaton 7

Benjamin Russell 35, Spain Park 34

Berry 54, South Lamar 33

Bibb County 40, Holt 0

Boaz 45, Douglas 14

Booker T. Washington 24, Cleburne County 7

Brantley 36, Elba 34

Briarwood Christian 40, Wenonah 22

Brooks 35, Wilson 21

Buckhorn 43, Lee 0

Bullock County 19, Tallassee 17

Carrollton 43, A.H. Parker 7

Carver 50, Dothan 28

Central - Coosa 50, Ranburne 14

Central - Florence 49, West Limestone 27

Central - Phenix City 53, Enterprise 24

Central - Tuscaloosa 31, Northridge 30

Cherokee 26, Vina 6

Cherokee County 34, White Plains 18

Chelsea 42, Calera 25

Clarke County 21, J.U. Blacksher 0

Clay-Chalkville 47, Brandon 15

Clements 50, Elkmont 31

Cleveland 33, West End 26

Cold Springs 44, Winston County 18

Colbert County 42, Rogers 35

Collinsville 43, Asbury 19

Coosa Christian 56, Susan Moore 26

Cottage Hill Christian Academy 54, Excel 0

Dale County 13, New Brockton 6

Dallas County 35, Sumter Central 6

Danville 20, East Lawrence 6

Daphne 34, Baker 20

Davidson 28, Alma Bryant 15

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 49, Tharptown 26

Demopolis 47, Selma 8

Elmore County 33, Beauregard 6

Eufaula 52, Carroll 14

Faith Academy 48, Elberta 20

Fairhope 47, Robertsdale 9

Fairview 55, Lawrence County 6

Fayette County 61, Haleyville 21

Florence 24, Bob Jones 6

Fort Payne 36, Mae Jemison 18

Fultondale 29, Dora 14

Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 14

Gadsden City 28, Hazel Green 14

Geraldine 45, Holly Pond 6

Glenwood 40, Beulah 0

Good Hope 34, Cordova 6

Gordo 56, Midfield 20

Goshen 45, Highland Home 20

Gulf Shores 28, Blount 0

Guntersville 14, Arab 10

Hamilton 48, Curry 21

Handley 42, Munford 14

Hartselle 42, Decatur 7

Headland 35, Greenville 0

Hewitt-Trussville 24, Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa 0

Holy Spirit Catholic 20, Francis Marion 0

Homewood 49, Jackson-Olin 0

Hoover 48, Prattville 23

Hubbertville 61, Marion County 28

Hueytown 28, Bessemer City 7

Isabella 30, Aliceville 22

J.B. Pennington 46, Locust Fork 14

Jackson 42, Mobile Christian 14

Jacksonville 30, Leeds 7

James Clemens 40, Grissom 6

Jasper 30, Athens 13

Lanett 36, LaFayette 0

Lee-Scott Academy 58, Randolph County 33

Leroy 52, J.F. Shields 14

Linden 14, Choctaw County 0

Luverne 64, Zion Chapel 6

Madison Academy 48, Madison County 13

Maplesville 38, Autauga Academy 0

Mars Hill Bible 42, Lauderdale County 7

Mary G. Montgomery 50, Foley 7

McAdory 54, Brookwood 27

McIntosh 26, Sweet Water 21

McKenzie 56, Florala 28

Meek 64, Waterloo 6

Millry 44, Fruitdale 6

Minor 35, Gardendale 33

Moody 31, Helena 28

Montgomery Academy 62, Northside Methodist Academy 6

Montgomery Catholic 35, Charles Henderson 21

Mortimer Jordan 21, Woodlawn 26

Mountain Brook 42, Oxford 14

Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 0

North Jackson 49, New Hope 0

North Sand Mountain 54, Gaston 0

Northside 49, Shelby County 17

Notasulga 45, Keith 0

Oak Mountain 43, Tuscaloosa County 7

Oakman 63, Hanceville 13

Ohatchee 21, Weaver 13

Opp 48, Daleville 24

Opelika 42, Smiths Station 6

Pace 35, Andalusia 0

Pelham 35, Chilton County 0

Pickens County 57, Brilliant 6

Piedmont 40, Westbrook Christian 27

Pike Liberal Arts 48, Barbour County 16

Pinson Valley 33, Shades Valley 0

Plainview 61, Pisgah 30

Pleasant Grove 43, Tarrant 13

Pleasant Home 26, Red Level 22

Pleasant Valley 48, Sand Rock 7

Priceville 31, East Limestone 6

Providence Christian 42, Geneva County 16

Randolph School 44, St. John Paul II 14

Red Bay 34, Lexington 21

Reeltown 73, Loachapoka 49

Russellville 42, Ardmore 7

Saraland 43, McGill-Toolen 10

Scottsboro 42, Sardis 7

Section 19, Cedar Bluff 7

Shoals Christian 32, Phillips 19

Sipsey Valley 26, Jemison 7

Southeastern 21, Falkville 14

Southern Choctaw 35, Marengo 0

Southside - Selma 62, Greensboro 6

Sparkman 36, Huntsville 28

Spring Garden 58, Valley Head 23

Springville 37, Lincoln 34

St. Clair County 47, Center Point 9

St. James 31, Talladega 14

St. Luke's Episcopal 43, Bayshore Christian 20

St. Michael Catholic 56, Escambia County 14

Straughn 44, Geneva 7

Sylvania 35, Whitesburg Christian 14

T.R. Miller 35, Hillcrest - Evergreen 20

Tanner 30, Belgreen 13

Theodore 42, St. Paul's Episcopal 41

Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 3

Thorsby 42, Hale County 37

Trinity Presbyterian 42, Slocomb 6

Tuscaloosa Academy 41, Greene County 12

University Charter 62, Pickens Academy 0

Valley 34, Marbury 21

Verbena 46, Ellwood Christian 12

Vigor 33, Citronelle 21

Vincent 34, Sulligent 8

Wadley 63, Victory Christian 6

Walter Wellborn 36, Saks 12

Washington County 55, Central - Hayneville 8

West Blocton 18, Oak Grove 17

West Morgan 23, Hatton 14

Westminster Christian 31, Kate D. Smith DAR 0

Wetumpka 49, Rehobeth 18

Wicksburg 36, Houston Academy 17

Williamson 48, B.C. Rain 0

Winfield 55, Phil Campbell 28

Winterboro 47, Donoho 0

Woodlawn 26, Mortimer Jordan 21

Woodville 37, Ragland 34

