Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - September 19, 2025
There are 178 games scheduled on Friday, September 19, including 19 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight include No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville vs No. 12 Tuscaloosa Hillcrest and No. 19 Vestavia Hills at No. 1 Thompson.
Alabama High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19, 2025
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Alabama high school football season continues.
7A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, September 19.
6A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 25 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, September 19.
5A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, September 19.
4A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, September 19.
3A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 29 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, September 19.
2A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, September 19.
1A Football Schedule - September 19, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, September 19.
