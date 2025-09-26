Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - September 26, 2025
There are 146 Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday, September 26, including 13 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight include No. 1 Thompson at No. 9 Clay-Chalkville, No. 12 Pike Road at No. 8 Opelika, and Florida's No. 1 IMG Academy vs. No. 4 Central-Phenix City.
Alabama High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26, 2025
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Alabama high school football season continues.
7A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, September 26.
6A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, September 26.
5A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, September 26.
4A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, September 26.
3A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, September 26.
2A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, September 26.
1A Football Schedule - September 26, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, September 26.
