Alabama high school football head coach suspended due to improper filming: Report
When Enterprise High School takes on Opelika High School on Friday night, it will be without a key figurehead roaming the sidelines.
According to a report by WKRG's Simmone Eli, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) handed down a one-game suspension to Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon for improper filming of a future opponent’s game.
The suspension stems from Blackmon and an unnamed assistant coach attending Opelika's contest against Dothan last week, with the assistant filming the game. The two were caught on video reviewing cell phone footage of what was recorded and the video was submitted to News 5 Sports.
Blackmon just recently won his 150th game as a head coach and is no stranger to success in Alabama, as he led Spanish Fort to the state championship three times. Now, the longtime head coach will have to sit out of a pivotal Class 7A, Region 2 game due to the improper filming costing him a Friday night of coaching.
The AHSAA bylaws strictly prohibit any filming of opponent's games without permission. The rule officially states the following:
“A school may not video tape nor film any contest in which it is not involved unless it has received permission from both participating schools.”
