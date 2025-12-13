High School

Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Missouri high school boys basketball final score from December 12

Robin Erickson

North Kansas City fell to Kickapoo on Friday night with a final score of 45-64.
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Appleton City 68, Butler 57

Ash Grove 71, Greenfield 39

Aurora 71, Buffalo 60

Ava 48, Gainesville 41

Bakersfield 63, Cotter 53

Bevier 62, Keytesville 30

Blue Eye 62, New Covenant Academy 54

Blue Springs 69, Parkway South 50

Blue Springs South 71, Lee's Summit West 58

Braymer 66, Tri-County 28

Cabool 59, Conway 44

California 57, Hermann 55

Carthage 66, RUSH Sr. Home School 46

Cassville 52, Reeds Spring 44

Chaffee 62, Bloomfield 33

Chamois 68, Bourbon 34

Christian Fellowship Sr. 59, Rock Bridge 58

Clever 53, East Newton 41

Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science with Central Visual and Performing Arts 62, Roosevelt 30

Concordia 34, Orrick 26

Dadeville 80, Everton 25

Dixon 71, Linn 37

Dora 65, Plato 45

Drexel 63, Lutheran (Kansas City) 42

East Carter 65, Doniphan 51

East St. Louis Senior 64, McCluer North 50

El Dorado Springs 64, Marion C. Early 46

Eminence 51, Lutie 28

Eugene 61, Mexico 47

Eureka 56, Parkway Central 39

Festus 52, Father Tolton 48

Francis Howell Central 95, Timberland 83

Golden City 91, Fair Play 39

Grain Valley 58, Fort Osage 23

Hartville 62, Fordland 24

Hayti 53, Greenville 37

Hillcrest 56, Willard 42

Jackson 58, Central (Cape Girardeau) 26

Jefferson (Festus) 53, Arcadia Valley 51

John Burroughs 72, Jennings 64

Joplin 58, Nevada 34

Kickapoo 64, North Kansas City 45

Kingsville 68, Windsor 61

Knob Noster 73, Holden 58

Lafayette (Wildwood) 75, Francis Howell 57

Lee's Summit North 70, Lift for Life Academy Charter 64

Liberty 59, Olathe West 53

Lindbergh 55, Kirkwood 54

Lockwood 49, Jasper 39

Malden 59, Campbell 54

Marceline 62, Polo 37

Marionville 57, Southwest (Washburn) 44

Marquand-Zion 88, Meadow Heights 76

Marshfield 80, Fair Grove 74

Maysville 80, Milan 19

McAuley Catholic 48, Sarcoxie 27

Meadville 56, Brashear 53

Miami (Amoret) 43, Midway 41

MICDS 64, Ladue Horton Watkins 50

Montgomery County 63, Silex 46

New Franklin 81, Madison 26

New Haven 60, Wright City 53

Niangua 56, Hurley 33

Nixa 71, Southmoore Oklahoma 62

Northeast (Kansas City) 60, Paseo Academy 48

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 68, Charleston 59

Odessa 61, Hogan Prep Academy Charter 37

Ozark 80, Central (Springfield) 70

Paris with Faith Walk 58, Louisiana 47

Park Hill 69, Liberty North 58

Parish 76, Oak Park 73

Penney 50, Lawson 27

Pleasant Hill 68, Archie 47

Potosi 77, St. Clair 69

Purdy 70, Exeter 46

Puxico 77, Advance 44

Raymore-Peculiar 67, Ruskin 61

Republic 69, Capital City 43

Rockhurst 61, Lee's Summit 44

Rolla 72, Park Hill South 46

Russellville 70, Fatima 50

Santa Fe 54, Sweet Springs 41

Schuyler County 83, Green City 67

Scott City 86, Oran 55

Shawnee Mission South 71, Webb City 39

Slater 79, Community 52

South Iron 62, Gideon 34

South Pemiscot 61, Caruthersville 57

Sparta 69, Spokane 30

St. Dominic 57, Westminster Christian Academy 50

St. James 68, Salem 49

St. Joseph Christian 49, North Harrison 40

St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 82, Eagle Ridge Christian 67

St. Vincent 81, Oak Ridge 39

Ste. Genevieve 65, Valle Catholic 48

Stoutland 71, Vienna 62

Strafford 62, Skyline 53

Tuscumbia 68, Richland 55

Van Buren 87, Summersville 40

Waynesville 80, Mammoth Spring 47

Webster Groves 85, Christian Brothers College 73

Westwood Baptist Sr. 60, Ellington 39

Wheatland 55, Green Ridge 47

Willow Springs 54, Monett 37

Winfield 42, St. Charles 41

Winston 48, Union Star 22

Woodland 74, Leopold 59

Worth County 42, King City 40

