Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Missouri Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
Appleton City 68, Butler 57
Ash Grove 71, Greenfield 39
Aurora 71, Buffalo 60
Ava 48, Gainesville 41
Bakersfield 63, Cotter 53
Bevier 62, Keytesville 30
Blue Eye 62, New Covenant Academy 54
Blue Springs 69, Parkway South 50
Blue Springs South 71, Lee's Summit West 58
Braymer 66, Tri-County 28
Cabool 59, Conway 44
California 57, Hermann 55
Carthage 66, RUSH Sr. Home School 46
Cassville 52, Reeds Spring 44
Chaffee 62, Bloomfield 33
Chamois 68, Bourbon 34
Christian Fellowship Sr. 59, Rock Bridge 58
Clever 53, East Newton 41
Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science with Central Visual and Performing Arts 62, Roosevelt 30
Concordia 34, Orrick 26
Dadeville 80, Everton 25
Dixon 71, Linn 37
Dora 65, Plato 45
Drexel 63, Lutheran (Kansas City) 42
East Carter 65, Doniphan 51
East St. Louis Senior 64, McCluer North 50
El Dorado Springs 64, Marion C. Early 46
Eminence 51, Lutie 28
Eugene 61, Mexico 47
Eureka 56, Parkway Central 39
Festus 52, Father Tolton 48
Francis Howell Central 95, Timberland 83
Golden City 91, Fair Play 39
Grain Valley 58, Fort Osage 23
Hartville 62, Fordland 24
Hayti 53, Greenville 37
Hillcrest 56, Willard 42
Jackson 58, Central (Cape Girardeau) 26
Jefferson (Festus) 53, Arcadia Valley 51
John Burroughs 72, Jennings 64
Joplin 58, Nevada 34
Kickapoo 64, North Kansas City 45
Kingsville 68, Windsor 61
Knob Noster 73, Holden 58
Lafayette (Wildwood) 75, Francis Howell 57
Lee's Summit North 70, Lift for Life Academy Charter 64
Liberty 59, Olathe West 53
Lindbergh 55, Kirkwood 54
Lockwood 49, Jasper 39
Malden 59, Campbell 54
Marceline 62, Polo 37
Marionville 57, Southwest (Washburn) 44
Marquand-Zion 88, Meadow Heights 76
Marshfield 80, Fair Grove 74
Maysville 80, Milan 19
McAuley Catholic 48, Sarcoxie 27
Meadville 56, Brashear 53
Miami (Amoret) 43, Midway 41
MICDS 64, Ladue Horton Watkins 50
Montgomery County 63, Silex 46
New Franklin 81, Madison 26
New Haven 60, Wright City 53
Niangua 56, Hurley 33
Nixa 71, Southmoore Oklahoma 62
Northeast (Kansas City) 60, Paseo Academy 48
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 68, Charleston 59
Odessa 61, Hogan Prep Academy Charter 37
Ozark 80, Central (Springfield) 70
Paris with Faith Walk 58, Louisiana 47
Park Hill 69, Liberty North 58
Parish 76, Oak Park 73
Penney 50, Lawson 27
Pleasant Hill 68, Archie 47
Potosi 77, St. Clair 69
Purdy 70, Exeter 46
Puxico 77, Advance 44
Raymore-Peculiar 67, Ruskin 61
Republic 69, Capital City 43
Rockhurst 61, Lee's Summit 44
Rolla 72, Park Hill South 46
Russellville 70, Fatima 50
Santa Fe 54, Sweet Springs 41
Schuyler County 83, Green City 67
Scott City 86, Oran 55
Shawnee Mission South 71, Webb City 39
Slater 79, Community 52
South Iron 62, Gideon 34
South Pemiscot 61, Caruthersville 57
Sparta 69, Spokane 30
St. Dominic 57, Westminster Christian Academy 50
St. James 68, Salem 49
St. Joseph Christian 49, North Harrison 40
St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 82, Eagle Ridge Christian 67
St. Vincent 81, Oak Ridge 39
Ste. Genevieve 65, Valle Catholic 48
Stoutland 71, Vienna 62
Strafford 62, Skyline 53
Tuscumbia 68, Richland 55
Van Buren 87, Summersville 40
Waynesville 80, Mammoth Spring 47
Webster Groves 85, Christian Brothers College 73
Westwood Baptist Sr. 60, Ellington 39
Wheatland 55, Green Ridge 47
Willow Springs 54, Monett 37
Winfield 42, St. Charles 41
Winston 48, Union Star 22
Woodland 74, Leopold 59
Worth County 42, King City 40