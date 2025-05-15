High School

Alabama high school football: Mountain Brook announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Spartans' schedule includes defending AHSAA Class 6A state champion A.H. Parker, Clay-Chalkville, Pell City and Shades Valley

Andy Villamarzo

Mountain Brook recently released their 2025 football schedule
Mountain Brook recently released their 2025 football schedule / Courtesy of Mountain Brook football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Mountain Brook Spartans announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Spartans will play a full 10-game schedule, including four notable games against defending AHSAA Class 6A state champion A.H. Parker, Clay-Chalkville, Pell City and Shades Valley.

Among other teams on the Spartans' fall slate of games are Dempolis, Homewood, Hueytown, Huffman, Oxford and on the road against Pinson Valley.

Below is the full Spartans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MOUNTAIN BROOK SPARTANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Demopolis

Aug. 29: at A.H. Parker

Sep. 5: vs. Hueytown

Sep. 12: at Pell City

Sep. 19: at Oxford

Sep. 26: at Homewood

Oct. 3: vs. Clay-Chalkville

Oct. 9: at Pinson Valley

Oct. 17: vs. Huffman

Oct. 24: vs. Shades Valley

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Alabama