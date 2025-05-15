Alabama high school football: Mountain Brook announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Mountain Brook Spartans announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Spartans will play a full 10-game schedule, including four notable games against defending AHSAA Class 6A state champion A.H. Parker, Clay-Chalkville, Pell City and Shades Valley.
Among other teams on the Spartans' fall slate of games are Dempolis, Homewood, Hueytown, Huffman, Oxford and on the road against Pinson Valley.
Below is the full Spartans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MOUNTAIN BROOK SPARTANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Demopolis
Aug. 29: at A.H. Parker
Sep. 5: vs. Hueytown
Sep. 12: at Pell City
Sep. 19: at Oxford
Sep. 26: at Homewood
Oct. 3: vs. Clay-Chalkville
Oct. 9: at Pinson Valley
Oct. 17: vs. Huffman
Oct. 24: vs. Shades Valley
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi