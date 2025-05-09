High School

Alabama high school football: Pell City announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Panthers' schedule includes Clay-Chalkville, Clay-Central, Mountain Brook and Shades Valley

Andy Villamarzo

Pell City recently released their 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Pell City Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games, including four notable games against Clay-Chalkville, Clay-Central, Mountain Brook and Shades Valley.

Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Coosa Christian, Huffman, Pelham, Pinson Valley, Oxford and on the road against Southside-Gadsden.

Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 PELL CITY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 14: vs. Tuscaloosa County (jamboree)

Aug. 22: at Pelham

Aug. 29: at Coosa Christian

Sep. 5: at Clay-Chalkville

Sep. 12: vs. Mountain Brook

Sep. 19: at Huffman

Oct. 3: vs. Oxford

Oct. 10: at Shades Valley

Oct. 17: vs. Pinson Valley

Oct. 24: vs. Clay-Central

Oct. 31: at Southside-Gadsden

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
