Alabama high school football: Pell City announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Pell City Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games, including four notable games against Clay-Chalkville, Clay-Central, Mountain Brook and Shades Valley.
Among other teams on the Panthers' schedule are Coosa Christian, Huffman, Pelham, Pinson Valley, Oxford and on the road against Southside-Gadsden.
Below is the Panthers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PELL CITY PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: vs. Tuscaloosa County (jamboree)
Aug. 22: at Pelham
Aug. 29: at Coosa Christian
Sep. 5: at Clay-Chalkville
Sep. 12: vs. Mountain Brook
Sep. 19: at Huffman
Oct. 3: vs. Oxford
Oct. 10: at Shades Valley
Oct. 17: vs. Pinson Valley
Oct. 24: vs. Clay-Central
Oct. 31: at Southside-Gadsden
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi