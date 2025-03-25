Alabama high school football: Prattville announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Prattville Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Lions will play 10 games, including two contests against Hillcrest and Hoover.
Among other teams on the schedule are Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Pike Road, Tuscaloosa County, Vestavia Hills and at home against Thompson.
Prattville heads into the 2025 season with a new head coach in Bobby Carr, who was named back in December as the Lions' lead man.
Below is the Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 PRATTVILLE LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: at Pike Road
Aug. 29: vs. Stanmore Elmore
Sep. 5: vs. Oak Mountain
Sep. 12: at Tuscaloosa County
Sep. 19: vs. Hoover
Oct. 3: at Vestavia Hills
Oct. 10: vs. Hewitt-Trussville
Oct. 17: at Hillcrest
Oct. 24: vs. Thompson
Oct. 31: at JAG
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi