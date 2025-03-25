High School

Alabama high school football: Prattville announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lions' schedule are Hillcrest and Hoover

Andy Villamarzo

Prattville’s Donavan Brown (15) carries against JAG during their game at Stanley Jensen Stadium in Prattville, Ala., on Friday November 1, 2024.
Prattville’s Donavan Brown (15) carries against JAG during their game at Stanley Jensen Stadium in Prattville, Ala., on Friday November 1, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Yellowhammer State and High School On SI Alabama will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Prattville Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025 season. The Lions will play 10 games, including two contests against Hillcrest and Hoover.

Among other teams on the schedule are Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Pike Road, Tuscaloosa County, Vestavia Hills and at home against Thompson.

Prattville heads into the 2025 season with a new head coach in Bobby Carr, who was named back in December as the Lions' lead man.

Below is the Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 PRATTVILLE LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: at Pike Road

Aug. 29: vs. Stanmore Elmore

Sep. 5: vs. Oak Mountain

Sep. 12: at Tuscaloosa County

Sep. 19: vs. Hoover

Oct. 3: at Vestavia Hills

Oct. 10: vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Oct. 17: at Hillcrest

Oct. 24: vs. Thompson

Oct. 31: at JAG

