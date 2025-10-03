High School

Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - October 3, 2025

Get AHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 179 Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday, October 3, including 22 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchups tonight include No. 1 Thompson at No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville and No. 4 Central-Phenix City at No. 6 Auburn.

Alabama High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3, 2025

With 22 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Alabama high school football season continues.

7A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 16 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, October 3.

6A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 25 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, October 3.

5A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 26 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, October 3.

4A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 32 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, October 3.

3A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 30 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, October 3.

2A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 24 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, October 3.

1A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 28 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, October 3.

