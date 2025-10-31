Alabama High School Football Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 54 Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday, October 31, including two games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 25 Pell City at Southside.
Alabama High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31, 2025
With two games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Alabama high school football season continues.
View All Alabama High School Football Games
7A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 7A High School Football Games
6A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 6A High School Football Games
5A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 5A High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are nine games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 4A High School Football Games
3A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 3A High School Football Games
2A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 2A High School Football Games
1A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, October 31.
View All 1A High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.