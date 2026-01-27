Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 73 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Vestavia Hills hosts No. 20 Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain heads to No. 6 Hoover.
Weaver at Pleasant Valley - 11:00 AM
Calera at Benjamin Russell - 3:30 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Aliceville - 4:00 PM
Coosa at Cedar Bluff - 4:00 PM
Donoho at Piedmont - 5:00 PM
Oneonta at Fairview - 5:00 PM
Lynn at Brilliant - 5:30 PM
Cleveland at Locust Fork - 5:30 PM
Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills - 6:00 PM
Moody at St. Clair County - 6:00 PM
A.P. Brewer at Holly Pond - 6:00 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Ider - 6:00 PM
Sand Rock at Fyffe - 6:15 PM
Addison at Sumiton Christian - 6:15 PM
Hartselle at Hayden - 6:30 PM
Asbury at Collinsville - 6:30 PM
Corner at Hanceville - 6:30 PM
J.B. Pennington at Southeastern - 6:30 PM
Appalachian at Jefferson Christian Academy - 6:30 PM
Falkville at Vinemont - 6:30 PM
Notasulga at Fayetteville - 6:30 PM
Montgomery Academy at Dallas County - 7:00 PM
Ragland at Moody - 7:00 PM
Hackleburg at Carbon Hill - 7:00 PM
Ellwood Christian at Shelby County - 7:00 PM
Holt at Northside - 7:00 PM
Hubbertville at Winfield - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Chilton County at Wetumpka - 7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at West Blocton - 7:00 PM
Coosa Christian at Westbrook Christian - 7:00 PM
New Hope at Etowah - 7:00 PM
Huffman at Fairfield - 7:00 PM
Pickens Academy at South Lamar - 7:00 PM
Geraldine at Sardis - 7:00 PM
Sylacauga at Central of Clay County - 7:00 PM
Priceville at Arab - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Greene County - 7:00 PM
B.B. Comer at Childersburg - 7:00 PM
Cordova at Cold Springs - 7:00 PM
Oak Mountain at Hoover - 7:00 PM
American Christian Academy at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
Oak Grove at Berry - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Glencoe - 7:15 PM
Curry at Oakman - 7:15 PM
Center Point at Leeds - 7:30 PM
Gaston at Spring Garden - 7:30 PM
John Carroll Catholic at Wenonah - 7:30 PM
Bessemer City at Brookwood - 7:30 PM
Scottsboro at Fort Payne - 7:30 PM
Oxford at Pell City - 7:30 PM
Hokes Bluff at Southside - 7:30 PM
Isabella at Jemison - 7:30 PM
Gardendale at Hueytown - 7:30 PM
Northridge at Sipsey Valley - 7:30 PM
McAdory at Clay-Chalkville - 7:30 PM
Ranburne at Vincent - 7:30 PM
Dora at Tarrant - 7:30 PM
Grissom at Guntersville - 7:30 PM
Fultondale at Woodlawn - 7:30 PM
Saks at Jacksonville - 8:00 PM
