High School

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (AHSAA) - August 22, 2025

Get AHSAA live updates and final scores as the first Friday night of the 2025 Alabama high school football season gets underway August 22, 2025

Brady Twombly

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Saraland's KJ Lacey (9) throws a pass as he is pressured by a Parker defender at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17.
Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Saraland's KJ Lacey (9) throws a pass as he is pressured by a Parker defender at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 153 high school football games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, August 22, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two top-ranked Alabama teams as No. 6 Saraland travels to No. 5 Jackson in a Class 6A showcase.

With 16 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Alabama high school football officially kicks into full swing.

Alabama High School Football Scores - Friday August 22, 2025

Class 7A

Class 7A has 22 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by No. 3 Auburn hosting Booker (FL).

View full 7A scoreboard

Class 6A

Class 6A has 44 games scheduled for Friday night, with No. 6 Saraland vs No. 5 Jackson being the marquee match up of the night.

View full 6A scoreboard

Class 5A

Class 5A features 41 games across the state with No. 13 Montgomery Catholic hosting St. James leading the slate.

View full 5A scoreboard

Class 4A

Class 4A has 42 games scheduled across the state, highlighted by Handley traveling to No. 21 Central of Clay County.

View full 4A scoreboard

Class 3A

Class 3A has 45 games being played on Friday night, T.R. Miller looks to repeat their undefeated season from last year as the host Reeltown to start their season.

View full 3A scoreboard

Class 2A

Class 2A features 42 games across the state with the slate being highlighted by Highland Home vs Straughn.

View full 2A scoreboard

Class 1A

Class 1A has 31 games scheduled for Friday night with the marquee match up bring Lynn vs Meek.

View full 1A scoreboard

Class 8 Man

Class 8 Man has 2 games scheduled for Friday night, with Riverside Christian Academy hosting Lighthouse HomeSchool.

View full 8 Man scoreboard

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Alabama