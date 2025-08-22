Alabama High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (AHSAA) - August 22, 2025
There are 153 high school football games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, August 22, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two top-ranked Alabama teams as No. 6 Saraland travels to No. 5 Jackson in a Class 6A showcase.
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as Alabama high school football officially kicks into full swing.
Alabama High School Football Scores - Friday August 22, 2025
Class 7A
Class 7A has 22 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by No. 3 Auburn hosting Booker (FL).
Class 6A
Class 6A has 44 games scheduled for Friday night, with No. 6 Saraland vs No. 5 Jackson being the marquee match up of the night.
Class 5A
Class 5A features 41 games across the state with No. 13 Montgomery Catholic hosting St. James leading the slate.
Class 4A
Class 4A has 42 games scheduled across the state, highlighted by Handley traveling to No. 21 Central of Clay County.
Class 3A
Class 3A has 45 games being played on Friday night, T.R. Miller looks to repeat their undefeated season from last year as the host Reeltown to start their season.
Class 2A
Class 2A features 42 games across the state with the slate being highlighted by Highland Home vs Straughn.
Class 1A
Class 1A has 31 games scheduled for Friday night with the marquee match up bring Lynn vs Meek.
Class 8 Man
Class 8 Man has 2 games scheduled for Friday night, with Riverside Christian Academy hosting Lighthouse HomeSchool.