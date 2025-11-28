Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 28-29, 2025
There are 9 games scheduled across Kansas from Friday, November 28, to Saturday November 29, including three games featuring preseason statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28
With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to the State Round of the playoffs.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
The State final in 6A is on Saturday, November 29. Northwest takes on Manhattan.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
The State final in 5A is on Friday, November 28 where Basehor-Linwood is taking on Central.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
The State final for 4A is on Saturday, November 29 where Kapaun Mt. Carmel takes on Bishop Miege.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
The Class 3A high school football Sate final game in Kansas on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Andale vs Hayden.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29
The Class 2A high school football State final in Kansas on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Southwest of Saline is taking on Nemaha Central.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28
There is one Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 28, 2025. Sterling takes on Rossville for the 1A State final.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.