Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 28-29, 2025

Get KSHSAA schedules and scores as the State Round of the 2025 Kansas high school football playoffs kicks off on Friday, November 28

Brady Twombly

Bishop Miege takes on Labette County on Friday Night in the Sub-State Round.
Bishop Miege takes on Labette County on Friday Night in the Sub-State Round. / Bishop Miege Football

There are 9 games scheduled across Kansas from Friday, November 28, to Saturday November 29, including three games featuring preseason statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.

Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 28

With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to the State Round of the playoffs.

KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

The State final in 6A is on Saturday, November 29. Northwest takes on Manhattan.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

The State final in 5A is on Friday, November 28 where Basehor-Linwood is taking on Central.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

The State final for 4A is on Saturday, November 29 where Kapaun Mt. Carmel takes on Bishop Miege.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

The Class 3A high school football Sate final game in Kansas on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Andale vs Hayden.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 29

The Class 2A high school football State final in Kansas on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Southwest of Saline is taking on Nemaha Central.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 28

There is one Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 28, 2025. Sterling takes on Rossville for the 1A State final.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

