Alabama High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Albertville 63, Fort Payne 54
Altamont 32, WSAOM 15
Appalachian 61, Ragland 20
Beauregard 76, LaFayette 53
Bessemer Academy 46, Cornerstone Christian 38
Blount 59, Rain 29
Boaz 38, Douglas 25
Bob Jones 58, Florence 18
Brilliant 57, Vina 30
Bryant 61, Spanish Fort 53
Cairo 49, Headland 28
Central of Clay County 43, Talladega 32
Chelsea 53, Mountain Brook 45
Clarke County 55, W.S. Neal 5
Clarke Prep 56, Sparta Academy 31
Cornerstone Christian 56, Unity Christian 28
Daphne 60, Baldwin County 10
DHCA 56, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 37
Dora 40, Curry 30
Dothan 39, Carver Montgomery 33
East Lawrence 64, Danville 55
Elkmont 56, West Limestone 42
Etowah 50, St. Clair County 26
Evangel Christian Academy 36, Macon-East Montgomery Academy 23
Faith Academy 36, Citronelle 26
Fairhope 51, LeFlore 30
Fairview 50, Holly Pond 45
Fayetteville 42, Comer 30
First Assembly Christian 48, Eastwood Christian 28
Geneva 62, Ariton 36
Glenwood 48, Elmore County 26
Good Hope 62, Cold Springs 40
Gulf Shores 47, Hale County 6
Guntersville 63, Sparkman 44
Hanceville 37, Pennington 20
Hatton 57, Brooks 27
Hazel Green 63, Mae Jemison 39
Hewitt-Trussville 63, Paul W. Bryant 31
Hillcrest 38, Vestavia Hills 37
Hooper Academy 27, Crenshaw Christian Academy 14
Hope Christian Academy 42, Pineview Christian 38
Huntsville 45, Oakwood Academy 28
Ider 77, Skyline 33
Jackson Academy 34, Patrician Academy 23
Jackson-Olin 51, John Carroll Catholic 44
Jacksonville 69, Ashville 35
Jemison 61, Holy Family Catholic 9
Keith 59, Calhoun 54
Kinston 52, Red Level 14
Lee-Scott Academy 45, Beulah 22
Lexington 54, Tanner 37
Lowndes Academy 77, Edgewood Academy 39
Lynn 47, Winston County 43
Marianna 41, Enterprise 28
Marion 52, Billingsley 22
McGill-Toolen 28, Moss Point 27
Minor 67, Woodlawn 12
Murphy 59, Mobile Christian 32
New Brockton 54, Houston Academy 31
North Sand Mountain 44, Section 22
Northside 83, Sipsey Valley 39
Northside Methodist Academy 42, Pike Liberal Arts 30
Opelika 47, Rehobeth 46
Opp 45, Florala 38
Orange Beach 46, UMS-Wright Prep 37
Pelham 50, Pell City 45
Pickens County 14, Bibb County 48
Pleasant Grove 65, Parker 54
Pleasant Home 36, Flomaton 31
Prattville 61, Percy Julian 29
Ramsay 72, Carver Birmingham 10
Ranburne 61, Central of Coosa County 17
Rogers 58, Colbert County 48
Russell County 53, Smiths Station 31
Saks 43, Randolph County 30
Samson 43, Elba 30
Sand Rock 53, Cedar Bluff 36
Scottsboro 61, Arab 32
Shields 41, Wilcox Central 29
Slocomb 80, Geneva County 16
Smithville 37, Columbus Christian Academy 34
Southside 54, Glencoe 38
Springville 76, Center Point 26
Springwood 66, Trinity Christian 15
Stanhope Elmore 87, Marbury 18
Sumiton Christian 36, Hubbertville 34
Sylacauga 74, Shelby County 34
Tabernacle 54, Clay County Christian Academy 28
Tallassee 49, Notasulga 16
Thompson 59, Chilton County 32
Thorsby 44, Holtville 30
Tuscaloosa County 52, Aliceville 29
Valley Head 45, Woodville 30
Wenonah 78, Tarrant 22
West End 48, Southeastern 39
Whitesburg Christian Academy 71, Brindlee Mountain 33
Wicksburg 45, Long 30