The 2025 Alabama high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Alabama high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Albertville 63, Fort Payne 54

Altamont 32, WSAOM 15

Appalachian 61, Ragland 20

Beauregard 76, LaFayette 53

Bessemer Academy 46, Cornerstone Christian 38

Blount 59, Rain 29

Boaz 38, Douglas 25

Bob Jones 58, Florence 18

Brilliant 57, Vina 30

Bryant 61, Spanish Fort 53

Cairo 49, Headland 28

Central of Clay County 43, Talladega 32

Chelsea 53, Mountain Brook 45

Clarke County 55, W.S. Neal 5

Clarke Prep 56, Sparta Academy 31

Cornerstone Christian 56, Unity Christian 28

Daphne 60, Baldwin County 10

DHCA 56, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 37

Dora 40, Curry 30

Dothan 39, Carver Montgomery 33

East Lawrence 64, Danville 55

Elkmont 56, West Limestone 42

Etowah 50, St. Clair County 26

Evangel Christian Academy 36, Macon-East Montgomery Academy 23

Faith Academy 36, Citronelle 26

Fairhope 51, LeFlore 30

Fairview 50, Holly Pond 45

Fayetteville 42, Comer 30

First Assembly Christian 48, Eastwood Christian 28

Geneva 62, Ariton 36

Glenwood 48, Elmore County 26

Good Hope 62, Cold Springs 40

Gulf Shores 47, Hale County 6

Guntersville 63, Sparkman 44

Hanceville 37, Pennington 20

Hatton 57, Brooks 27

Hazel Green 63, Mae Jemison 39

Hewitt-Trussville 63, Paul W. Bryant 31

Hillcrest 38, Vestavia Hills 37

Hooper Academy 27, Crenshaw Christian Academy 14

Hope Christian Academy 42, Pineview Christian 38

Huntsville 45, Oakwood Academy 28

Ider 77, Skyline 33

Jackson Academy 34, Patrician Academy 23

Jackson-Olin 51, John Carroll Catholic 44

Jacksonville 69, Ashville 35

Jemison 61, Holy Family Catholic 9

Keith 59, Calhoun 54

Kinston 52, Red Level 14

Lee-Scott Academy 45, Beulah 22

Lexington 54, Tanner 37

Lowndes Academy 77, Edgewood Academy 39

Lynn 47, Winston County 43

Marianna 41, Enterprise 28

Marion 52, Billingsley 22

McGill-Toolen 28, Moss Point 27

Minor 67, Woodlawn 12

Murphy 59, Mobile Christian 32

New Brockton 54, Houston Academy 31

North Sand Mountain 44, Section 22

Northside 83, Sipsey Valley 39

Northside Methodist Academy 42, Pike Liberal Arts 30

Opelika 47, Rehobeth 46

Opp 45, Florala 38

Orange Beach 46, UMS-Wright Prep 37

Pelham 50, Pell City 45

Pickens County 14, Bibb County 48

Pleasant Grove 65, Parker 54

Pleasant Home 36, Flomaton 31

Prattville 61, Percy Julian 29

Ramsay 72, Carver Birmingham 10

Ranburne 61, Central of Coosa County 17

Rogers 58, Colbert County 48

Russell County 53, Smiths Station 31

Saks 43, Randolph County 30

Samson 43, Elba 30

Sand Rock 53, Cedar Bluff 36

Scottsboro 61, Arab 32

Shields 41, Wilcox Central 29

Slocomb 80, Geneva County 16

Smithville 37, Columbus Christian Academy 34

Southside 54, Glencoe 38

Springville 76, Center Point 26

Springwood 66, Trinity Christian 15

Stanhope Elmore 87, Marbury 18

Sumiton Christian 36, Hubbertville 34

Sylacauga 74, Shelby County 34

Tabernacle 54, Clay County Christian Academy 28

Tallassee 49, Notasulga 16

Thompson 59, Chilton County 32

Thorsby 44, Holtville 30

Tuscaloosa County 52, Aliceville 29

Valley Head 45, Woodville 30

Wenonah 78, Tarrant 22

West End 48, Southeastern 39

Whitesburg Christian Academy 71, Brindlee Mountain 33

Wicksburg 45, Long 30

