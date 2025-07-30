Alabama Star Gage Mayfield Reveals His Top 5 Schools
Gage Mayfield of Hale County High School in Moundville, Alabama, is one step closer to announcing a commitment, after narrowing down his top schools list down to five on Tuesday, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.
Mayfield's Top Five Schools Feature A Trio Of SEC Schools
Mayfield will choose between the following schools: Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. Mayfield is rated as the No. 68 player in the country, the No. 28 small forward, and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Mayfield Has Four Official Visits Scheduled
The 6-foot-7 rising senior wing will take four official visits the next several weekends, where he will attend Florida State (July 31-August 1), Vanderbilt (September 6), Oklahoma (September 13), and Michigan (September 20). Mayfield took an official visit to Knoxville earlier in the summer, where he told On3's Rob Lewis, “Just the overall environment stood out to me, the facilities, the people, it was all really nice, just the hospitality,” Mayfield said of his biggest takeaways from the trip. Honestly, the best part was probably how they treated me, I felt wanted.” Mayfield added.
Mayfield Averaged 13 Points on Under Armour Circuit
Mayfield played during the Grassroots season with Pro One Basketball which is based in Huntsville, Alabama, where they play on the Under Armour Association circuit, where he averaged 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 12 games this summer while shooting 42% from the field.
Mayfield Efficient Showing at NBPA Top 100 Camp
Mayfield was also one of the top standouts at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last month, where he averaged nearly 12 points and three blocks per game.
Mayfield Led Hale County To Regional Playoffs in 2024-25
Mayfield led his team to the Sweet Sixteen and a Class 3A Area 7 title during his junior season. Mayfield has one more season to play for the Hale County Wildcats.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App