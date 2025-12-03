High School

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

See every Oklahoma girls high school basketball final score from December 2, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

El Reno looks to pass during a 5A OSSAA girls basketball semifinal game between Coweta and El Reno, at Yukon High School in Yukon Okla., on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
El Reno looks to pass during a 5A OSSAA girls basketball semifinal game between Coweta and El Reno, at Yukon High School in Yukon Okla., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oklahoma high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Oklahoma high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

Afton 45, Ketchum 38

Alex 30, Corn Bible Academy 27

Allen 67, Roff 25

Alva/Freedom 51, Fairview 40

Amber-Pocasset 57, Comanche 33

Antlers 57, Haworth 33

Arapaho-Butler 68, Binger-Oney 39

Ardmore 43, Star-Spencer 39

Aspire 66, Wilson (Henryetta) 34

Astec Charter 2, Santa Fe South 0

Balko/Forgan 65, Shattuck 34

Barnsdall 48, Shidler 47

Battiest 44, Clayton 30

Berryhill 59, Mannford 46

Bethany 67, Crossings Christian 41

Bethel 38, Warner 26

Blackwell 56, Perry 31

Booker T Washington 62, Bishop Kelley 36

Bridge Creek 47, Pauls Valley 52

Broken Arrow 74, Bartlesville 55

Buffalo 35, Burlington 32

Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Snyder 32

Caddo 61, Turner 52

Calumet 82, The Academy 35

Canadian 56, Savanna 41

Caney 39, Moyers 28

Caney Valley 57, Nowata 23

Canton 63, Okeene 54

Canute 72, Geronimo 23

Carl Albert 84, Southeast 36

Carnegie 70, Cement 35

Cashion 48, Chisholm 17

Catoosa 71, Miami 18

Cave Springs 59, Oaks Mission 37

Cheyenne/Reydon 59, Hammon 44

Chickasha 57, Lindsay 24

Choctaw 59, Edmond Memorial 29

Chouteau-Mazie 55, Porter Consolidated 37

Christian Heritage 59, Heritage Hall 56

Coleman 47, Legacy Christian School 42

Collinsville 60, Will Rogers 19

Community Christian 53, OKC Knights 39

Cordell 88, Geary 20

Coweta 42, Shawnee 57

Crescent 71, Oklahoma Bible 43

Crowder 72, Porum 60

Dale 62, Latta 48

Daniel Webster 38, Central (Tulsa) 8

Davenport 41, Drumright 22

Depew 51, Oilton 21

Dewey 46, Chelsea 26

Dibble 70, Verden 57

Durant 35, East Central 31

Earlsboro 65, Macomb 35

Edison Prep 61, Nathan Hale 12

Edmond North 65, Deer Creek (Ed) 51

Eisenhower 61, Putnam City West 23

Elk City 53, Woodward 36

Elmore City-Pernell 51, Wayne 47

Empire 54, Apache 36

Erick 18, Mtn View-Gotebo 54

Eufaula 64, Beggs 38

FBC Liberal 41, Yarbrough/Felt 26

Fletcher 48, Rush Springs 35

Frontier 62, Glencoe 33

Garber 43, Drummond 38

Gore 49, Gans 23

Gracemont 70, Temple 17

Grandfield 62, Duke 33

Granite 77, Olustee-Eldorado 7

Grove 41, Jay 26

Harrah 70, Clinton 25

Heavener 61, Stigler 46

Healdton 61, Springer 21

Hennessey 52, Minco 26

Henryetta 30, Tecumseh 43

Hillsdale Christian 62, Covington-Douglas 41

Hinton 45, Watonga 80

Hobart 63, Sayre 28

Holdenville 38, Wewoka 43

Hollis 77, Blair 24

Hooker 49, Texline, TX 44

Howe 76, Wister 40

Hulbert 52, Haskell 29

Inola 57, Gentry, Arkansas 43

John Marshall 67, Harding Fine Arts 11

Kansas 65, Colcord 39

Kellyville 64, Liberty 21

Keys (Parkhill) 50, Westville 41

Kiefer 59, Bristow 20

Kingston 48, Plainview 33

Kiowa 41, Rock Creek 35

Kipp Tulsa 56, Okmulgee 11

Leflore 44, Cameron 23

Lexington 33, Dickson 19

Locust Grove 62, Vinita 31

Lone Grove 57, Byng 26

Lookeba-Sickles 64, Union City 27

Luther 42, Pathways 13

MacArthur 66, Altus 37

Madill 48, Whitesboro (TX) 18

Mansfield, AR 39, Poteau 28

Maysville 59, Fox 37

McCurtain 40, Keota 33

McLain 70, Crossover Prep 6

Merritt 59, Kingfisher 50

Midway 89, Graham-Dustin 20

Millwood 93, Oklahoma Christian Academy 30

Mount St. Mary 62, Harding Charter 31

Muskogee 44, Jenks 41

Mustang 57, Westmoore 63

Navajo 74, Tipton 24

Newcastle 93, Duncan 18

Ninnekah 61, Life Christian 11

Noble 73, Guthrie 36

Norman 43, Piedmont 53

Norman North 69, Putnam City 38

Okarche 64, Coyle 21

Okemah 53, Morris 24

Oklahoma School for Deaf 31, Paoli 30

Oologah-Talala 51, Hilldale 42

Owasso 79, Ponca City 29

Pawnee 47, Woodland 22

Piedmont 53, Norman 43

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 31

Pittsburg 62, Indianola 37

Prague 54, Meeker 43

Prue 2, Billings 0

Putnam City North 87, Edmond Santa Fe 29

Quinton 56, Preston 21

Ringwood 34, Taloga 26

Ringling 48, Bray-Doyle 24

Riverfield 43, Wright Christian 29

Sand Springs 77, Northwest Classen 16

Sapulpa 69, Southmoore 30

Schulter 57, Butner 15

Sequoyah (Claremore) 40, Commerce 28

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 60, Roland 52

Shawnee 57, Coweta 42

Silo 62, Coalgate 18

Skiatook 38, Wagoner 32

Soper 48, Milburn 9

Southwest Covenant 56, Casady 38

Spiro 55, Checotah 42

Sterling 36, Central High 34

Stillwater 70, Capitol Hill 15

Stringtown 48, Mill Creek 18

Summit Christian 57, Mounds 32

Tahlequah 58, Stilwell 16

Texhoma 60, Boise City 37

Turpin 58, Tyrone 24

Tushka 41, Tishomingo 29

Tuttle 45, Ada 30

Union 69, Enid 32

Valliant 69, Colbert 13

Vanoss 58, Tupelo 21

Varnum 59, Moss 10

Verdigris 52, Ft. Gibson 48

Walters 48, Big Pasture 32

Washington 63, Riverside 56

Watonga 80, Hinton 45

Waukomis 69, Dover 25

Waynoka 67, Aline-Cleo 11

Webbers Falls 46, Arkoma 42

Welch 51, Watts 18

Wellston 79, Agra 13

Wesleyan Christian School 42, Mingo Valley 27

Westmoore 63, Mustang 57

Wewoka 43, Holdenville 38

Whitesboro 50, Haileyville 10

Wilson 33, Marietta 30

Wright City 67, Eagletown 49

Yukon 73, U. S. Grant 12

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma