Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Afton 45, Ketchum 38
Alex 30, Corn Bible Academy 27
Allen 67, Roff 25
Alva/Freedom 51, Fairview 40
Amber-Pocasset 57, Comanche 33
Antlers 57, Haworth 33
Arapaho-Butler 68, Binger-Oney 39
Ardmore 43, Star-Spencer 39
Aspire 66, Wilson (Henryetta) 34
Astec Charter 2, Santa Fe South 0
Balko/Forgan 65, Shattuck 34
Barnsdall 48, Shidler 47
Battiest 44, Clayton 30
Berryhill 59, Mannford 46
Bethany 67, Crossings Christian 41
Bethel 38, Warner 26
Blackwell 56, Perry 31
Booker T Washington 62, Bishop Kelley 36
Bridge Creek 47, Pauls Valley 52
Broken Arrow 74, Bartlesville 55
Buffalo 35, Burlington 32
Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Snyder 32
Caddo 61, Turner 52
Calumet 82, The Academy 35
Canadian 56, Savanna 41
Caney 39, Moyers 28
Caney Valley 57, Nowata 23
Canton 63, Okeene 54
Canute 72, Geronimo 23
Carl Albert 84, Southeast 36
Carnegie 70, Cement 35
Cashion 48, Chisholm 17
Catoosa 71, Miami 18
Cave Springs 59, Oaks Mission 37
Cheyenne/Reydon 59, Hammon 44
Chickasha 57, Lindsay 24
Choctaw 59, Edmond Memorial 29
Chouteau-Mazie 55, Porter Consolidated 37
Christian Heritage 59, Heritage Hall 56
Coleman 47, Legacy Christian School 42
Collinsville 60, Will Rogers 19
Community Christian 53, OKC Knights 39
Cordell 88, Geary 20
Coweta 42, Shawnee 57
Crescent 71, Oklahoma Bible 43
Crowder 72, Porum 60
Dale 62, Latta 48
Daniel Webster 38, Central (Tulsa) 8
Davenport 41, Drumright 22
Depew 51, Oilton 21
Dewey 46, Chelsea 26
Dibble 70, Verden 57
Durant 35, East Central 31
Earlsboro 65, Macomb 35
Edison Prep 61, Nathan Hale 12
Edmond North 65, Deer Creek (Ed) 51
Eisenhower 61, Putnam City West 23
Elk City 53, Woodward 36
Elmore City-Pernell 51, Wayne 47
Empire 54, Apache 36
Erick 18, Mtn View-Gotebo 54
Eufaula 64, Beggs 38
FBC Liberal 41, Yarbrough/Felt 26
Fletcher 48, Rush Springs 35
Frontier 62, Glencoe 33
Garber 43, Drummond 38
Gore 49, Gans 23
Gracemont 70, Temple 17
Grandfield 62, Duke 33
Granite 77, Olustee-Eldorado 7
Grove 41, Jay 26
Harrah 70, Clinton 25
Heavener 61, Stigler 46
Healdton 61, Springer 21
Hennessey 52, Minco 26
Henryetta 30, Tecumseh 43
Hillsdale Christian 62, Covington-Douglas 41
Hinton 45, Watonga 80
Hobart 63, Sayre 28
Holdenville 38, Wewoka 43
Hollis 77, Blair 24
Hooker 49, Texline, TX 44
Howe 76, Wister 40
Hulbert 52, Haskell 29
Inola 57, Gentry, Arkansas 43
John Marshall 67, Harding Fine Arts 11
Kansas 65, Colcord 39
Kellyville 64, Liberty 21
Keys (Parkhill) 50, Westville 41
Kiefer 59, Bristow 20
Kingston 48, Plainview 33
Kiowa 41, Rock Creek 35
Kipp Tulsa 56, Okmulgee 11
Leflore 44, Cameron 23
Lexington 33, Dickson 19
Locust Grove 62, Vinita 31
Lone Grove 57, Byng 26
Lookeba-Sickles 64, Union City 27
Luther 42, Pathways 13
MacArthur 66, Altus 37
Madill 48, Whitesboro (TX) 18
Mansfield, AR 39, Poteau 28
Maysville 59, Fox 37
McCurtain 40, Keota 33
McLain 70, Crossover Prep 6
Merritt 59, Kingfisher 50
Midway 89, Graham-Dustin 20
Millwood 93, Oklahoma Christian Academy 30
Mount St. Mary 62, Harding Charter 31
Muskogee 44, Jenks 41
Mustang 57, Westmoore 63
Navajo 74, Tipton 24
Newcastle 93, Duncan 18
Ninnekah 61, Life Christian 11
Noble 73, Guthrie 36
Norman 43, Piedmont 53
Norman North 69, Putnam City 38
Okarche 64, Coyle 21
Okemah 53, Morris 24
Oklahoma School for Deaf 31, Paoli 30
Oologah-Talala 51, Hilldale 42
Owasso 79, Ponca City 29
Pawnee 47, Woodland 22
Piedmont 53, Norman 43
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 31
Pittsburg 62, Indianola 37
Prague 54, Meeker 43
Prue 2, Billings 0
Putnam City North 87, Edmond Santa Fe 29
Quinton 56, Preston 21
Ringwood 34, Taloga 26
Ringling 48, Bray-Doyle 24
Riverfield 43, Wright Christian 29
Sand Springs 77, Northwest Classen 16
Sapulpa 69, Southmoore 30
Schulter 57, Butner 15
Sequoyah (Claremore) 40, Commerce 28
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 60, Roland 52
Shawnee 57, Coweta 42
Silo 62, Coalgate 18
Skiatook 38, Wagoner 32
Soper 48, Milburn 9
Southwest Covenant 56, Casady 38
Spiro 55, Checotah 42
Sterling 36, Central High 34
Stillwater 70, Capitol Hill 15
Stringtown 48, Mill Creek 18
Summit Christian 57, Mounds 32
Tahlequah 58, Stilwell 16
Texhoma 60, Boise City 37
Turpin 58, Tyrone 24
Tushka 41, Tishomingo 29
Tuttle 45, Ada 30
Union 69, Enid 32
Valliant 69, Colbert 13
Vanoss 58, Tupelo 21
Varnum 59, Moss 10
Verdigris 52, Ft. Gibson 48
Walters 48, Big Pasture 32
Washington 63, Riverside 56
Watonga 80, Hinton 45
Waukomis 69, Dover 25
Waynoka 67, Aline-Cleo 11
Webbers Falls 46, Arkoma 42
Welch 51, Watts 18
Wellston 79, Agra 13
Wesleyan Christian School 42, Mingo Valley 27
Westmoore 63, Mustang 57
Wewoka 43, Holdenville 38
Whitesboro 50, Haileyville 10
Wilson 33, Marietta 30
Wright City 67, Eagletown 49
Yukon 73, U. S. Grant 12