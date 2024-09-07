Auburn commit Alvin Henderson goes off, rushes for 435 yards and 10 touchdowns in a loss
Imagine having the game of your life, rushing for 435 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Then being on the losing end of the things when the buzzer sounds. Elba (Alabama) running back Alvin Henderson experienced just that on Friday night.
The Auburn commitment had a career night in his team’s 80-78 loss to McKenzie, which capped the highest scoring game in AHSAA (Alabama High School Athletic Association) history.
Henderson was the workhorse throughout the evening, finishing the game with 40 carries and churning out the state’s 12th highest rushing total in a single game in AHSAA history.
The 10 touchdowns scored broke a previous single-game record of nine set by Hubbertville’s Tommy Haley-Ricks during a 76-52 victory over Vina back in the 2008 season.
The future Tiger’s rushing touchdowns were scored from 47, 2, 26, 3, 45, 20 and 42 yards in regulation and 2, 4 and 11 yards in the overtime periods, according to the Dothan Eagle.
Last year, Henderson set new AHSAA single-season records for touchdowns and rushing yards. The Auburn pledge rushed for 3,523 yards and scored 68 touchdowns in 2023.
The running back wasn’t the only one setting records as the teams themselves set some, too.
The record-setting contest produced 158 points, eight more than the previous state record of 150 by Central Hayneville (78) and Billingsley (72) during a three-overtime game last season.
The game also beat out the highest scoring game of this 2024 campaign, with 11 more than 147 combined points in Ohatchee-New Hope game earlier this season, with the former winning 76-71 in what was the highest scoring non-overtime game in AHSAA history.
