Auburn high makes a major statement in AHSAA football
Another Friday night has come and gone in the 2024 Alabama high school football season and we continue to learn more each week. Here are our 5 Takeaways from this week's AHSAA football action.
Auburn states is case as the best football team in AHSAA Class 7A
Auburn had impressed many this season but there were some who said, "Well, how will they fare against a team like Central-Phenix City?"
It was a fair question. Afterall, these two have been the two best teams in the 7A south the last few years.
Auburn had the challenge, and opportunity, of going on the road and playing the Red Devils, Friday and the Tigers took proved more than worthy. Central-Phenix City came into this game on an 18 game win streak, with their last loss coming all the way back in 2022, in a 14-13 loss to, you guessed it, Auburn.
Auburn got out to an early lead and held a 21-20 advantage going into the half. Central-Phenix City made some adjustments early in the third quarter, stopping the Auburn offense and swinging the momentum in the Red Devils' direction as they claimed a 27-21 lead.
However, the Tigers' defense made some adjustments of their own, holding Central to just one more score the rest of the way as Auburn surged to a 38-33 victory. The go-ahead score came on the first play of Auburn's second possession of the third quarter, as Omar Mabson got open on a wheel rout, and turned it into a long touchdown reception. Auburn would never look back. When the new state rankings are released this week, you'll likely see the Auburn Tigers ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2022. Who could disagree?
Glenwood School football has exceeded expectations
When Glenwood School made the jump up from AISA to AHSAA, there wasn't much discussion about them being a real contender. Now?
You could make the argument that the Gators will make a deep playoff run this November. They put up points, and a whole lot of them. Friday was no different when they played a historically great Randolph County program and won, 68-40. Teams do not just put 68 points on Randolph County, but Glenwood certainly made a statement in this one.
The Gators are likely going to get their first AHSAA region title in their first year of AHSAA play, in not a very easy region either. The Gators will look to continue their success into the postseason soon.
Saint James keeps finding ways to win region games
The Saint James Trojans have struggled mightily with games outside their region, losing in lopsided fashion. But, when it comes time to play region games, the Trojans always find a way to win.
In fact, the Trojans have not lost a region contest since 2020 in an overtime setback to Alabama Christian. That was four years ago, and the Trojans just seem to keep winning their region games. Friday, against a very talented team in B.T. Washington from Tuskegee, the Trojans got into a wild affair, but managed to get the victory off of the Golden Eagles, by capitalizing on several special teams mistakes in the punting game.
Saint James got the win with a tipped ball in the end zone going the Trojans way, as their receiver caught the touchdown with under two minutes to go. The Golden Eagles were likely the last real threat standing between the Trojans and another region title. Even with a ton of injuries and a very young team, Saint James is elite when it comes to region play.
Opelika is hunting for a playoff spot
The Opelika Bulldogs are quietly making their way through their season and are having much success.
Opelika is 6-1 in 2024 and its only defeat was a seven point loss on the road to Auburn, which is the best team in the state right now. The Bulldogs went on the road again on Friday night to face Dothan and made another statement with a 28-7 victory over the Wolves.
Opelika now will turn its attention to next week's matchup against Enterprise at home. If Opelika gets the victory, the Bulldogs could find themselves back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and for the very first time since moving up to Class 7A. Bulldog fans will certainly be hoping for a chance at a state title, but first they must make it to the dance. The game against Enterprise will go a long way towards determining the team's postseason fait.
The AHSSA Class 4A-Region 2 is very evenly matched
The AHSSA's Class 4A-Region 2 is certainly a fun one to follow. Not any one team in the region qualifies as elite, but they certainly are evenly matched.
It feels like any team can beat anyone on any given day in this region with every game beginning with no clear cut favorite. The schools are all located very close to one another, so there is not much travel for the teams or their fans.
Opp appeared to have an edge on the rest, but it fell to Dale County on Friday, 28-12. Dale County lost to a 2-5 Ashford squad earlier this season, 14-6. It is all a very balanced chaos in this region, but some team is eventually going to step forward and win it. Come playoff time, there may also be some happy opponents who draw teams from this region, as none of them appear to be postseason ready. Nevertheless, it is a very fun region to follow.