Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 60 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 20 Hewitt-Trussville hosts Prattville and No. 15 Hazel Green heads to No. 3 Oxford.
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Leeds - 4:30 PM
Winterboro at Childersburg - 5:30 PM
Chelsea at Benjamin Russell - 5:30 PM
Fairview at Falkville - 6:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Thompson - 6:00 PM
Ohatchee at Cleburne County - 6:00 PM
Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian Academy - 6:00 PM
Sylvania at Sand Rock - 6:00 PM
Appalachian at Gaston - 6:15 PM
Addison at Cold Springs - 6:15 PM
Pleasant Valley at Donoho - 6:30 PM
A.P. Brewer at Meek - 6:30 PM
Dora at Oakman - 6:30 PM
West Blocton at Berry - 6:30 PM
Wadley at Ranburne - 6:30 PM
Woodland at Munford - 6:30 PM
Coosa Christian at Saks - 6:30 PM
Vina at Shoals Christian - 6:30 PM
Billingsley at Marbury - 6:30 PM
Isabella at Holtville - 6:30 PM
Alexandria at Jacksonville - 6:30 PM
Southeastern at Center Point - 6:30 PM
Phil Campbell at Russellville - 6:30 PM
Locust Fork at West Point - 6:30 PM
Winston County at Tharptown - 6:30 PM
Collinsville at Valley Head - 6:30 PM
J.B. Pennington at Oneonta - 6:30 PM
Victory Christian at Fayetteville - 6:30 PM
Good Hope at Priceville - 6:45 PM
Cleveland at Woodville - 7:00 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Gordo - 7:00 PM
Boaz at Asbury - 7:00 PM
Crossville at West End - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
Winfield at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Lawrence County at Haleyville - 7:00 PM
Hanceville at Cullman - 7:00 PM
Pickens County at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
Oak Grove at Pell City - 7:00 PM
Carbon Hill at Corner - 7:15 PM
White Plains at Glencoe - 7:15 PM
Arab at Hartselle - 7:15 PM
Westbrook Christian at St. Clair County - 7:30 PM
Cherokee County at North Sand Mountain - 7:30 PM
Southside at Douglas - 7:30 PM
Calera at Oak Mountain - 7:30 PM
Hazel Green at Oxford - 7:30 PM
Hayden at Mortimer Jordan - 7:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic at John Carroll Catholic - 7:30 PM
Section at Guntersville - 7:30 PM
Talladega at Minor - 7:30 PM
Sardis at Hokes Bluff - 7:30 PM
Clements at Danville - 7:30 PM
Northside at Hamilton - 7:30 PM
Wenonah at Midfield - 7:30 PM
Maplesville at Montevallo - 7:30 PM
