Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 23 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchup of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 20 Hewitt-Trussville hosts Prattville.
Chelsea at Benjamin Russell - 5:30 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Thompson - 6:00 PM
Pike County at St. James - 6:00 PM
Wadley at Ranburne - 6:30 PM
Montgomery Academy at Enterprise - 6:30 PM
Billingsley at Marbury - 6:30 PM
Isabella at Holtville - 6:30 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Elmore County - 6:30 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Florala at Straughn - 7:00 PM
Park Crossing at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Kinston at Pike Liberal Arts - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest - Evergreen at Andalusia - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
Goshen at Bullock County - 7:00 PM
Sweet Water at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Luverne at Dale County - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Home at G.W. Long - 7:00 PM
Pickens County at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Autauga Academy at Thorsby - 7:00 PM
R.C. Hatch at Southside - Selma - 7:30 PM
Linden at Francis Marion - 8:15 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.