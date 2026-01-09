Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 78 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 9, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Hoover faces Vestavia Hills and No. 1 Gadsden City takes on Fort Payne at home.
Alabama School for the Deaf at Winterboro - 6:00 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Gardendale - 6:00 PM
Wadley at Horseshoe Bend - 6:00 PM
Oak Grove at Indian Springs - 6:00 PM
Corner at Hayden - 6:30 PM
Faith Christian at Gaylesville - 6:30 PM
Holt at Prattville Christian - 6:30 PM
Vincent at Ranburne - 7:00 PM
Tarrant at Dora - 7:00 PM
Carbon Hill at Gordo - 7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at Pickens County - 7:00 PM
Midfield at B.B. Comer - 7:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Saks - 7:00 PM
John Carroll Catholic at Northside - 7:00 PM
Elmore County at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Tuscaloosa County - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn at Center Point - 7:00 PM
Weaver at Piedmont - 7:00 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Brookwood - 7:00 PM
Sipsey Valley at American Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Cedar Bluff at Pleasant Valley - 7:00 PM
Oak Mountain at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
West Point at Russellville - 7:00 PM
Gaston at Sand Rock - 7:00 PM
West End at Southeastern - 7:00 PM
Hoover at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Spain Park at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
Briarwood Christian at Shelby County - 7:00 PM
A.H. Parker at Homewood - 7:00 PM
Hubbertville at Berry - 7:00 PM
Southside at Ashville - 7:15 PM
Thorsby at Maplesville - 7:30 PM
Coosa Christian at Donoho - 7:30 PM
Northridge at Paul W. Bryant - 7:30 PM
Mountain Brook at Huffman - 7:30 PM
Leeds at Ramsay - 7:30 PM
G.W. Carver at Moody - 7:30 PM
Cornerstone at Fultondale - 7:30 PM
Minor at Jackson-Olin - 7:30 PM
Thompson at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 7:30 PM
Oneonta at Westbrook Christian - 7:30 PM
Hueytown at Pleasant Grove - 7:30 PM
Fairview at Guntersville - 7:30 PM
Cherokee County at White Plains - 7:30 PM
Jacksonville at St. Clair County - 7:30 PM
Collinsville at Fyffe - 7:30 PM
Clay-Chalkville at Pinson Valley - 7:30 PM
Childersburg at Central - Coosa - 7:30 PM
Etowah at Hokes Bluff - 7:30 PM
Good Hope at Danville - 7:30 PM
Boaz at Douglas - 7:30 PM
Fort Payne at Gadsden City - 7:30 PM
Scottsboro at Arab - 7:30 PM
Cleburne County at Lincoln - 7:30 PM
Central of Clay County at Sylacauga - 7:30 PM
Bessemer City at McAdory - 7:30 PM
Cullman at Calera - 7:30 PM
Helena at Pelham - 7:30 PM
Falkville at Addison - 7:30 PM
Vinemont at Hanceville - 7:45 PM
Oakman at Winfield - 7:45 PM
Pell City at Springville - 8:00 PM
