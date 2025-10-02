Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 96 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including 10 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Thompson at No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, October 2.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, October 3.
Holy Spirit Catholic at Pickens Academy - 7:00 PM
Waterloo at Addison - 7:00 PM
Haleyville at Dora - 7:00 PM
Center Point at Moody - 7:00 PM
Hoover at Oak Mountain - 7:00 PM
Oxford at Pell City - 7:00 PM
Greensboro at Sumter Central - 7:00 PM
Midfield at Phil Campbell - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Fairview - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at Ellwood Christian - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Cedar Bluff - 7:00 PM
Mobile Christian at G.W. Carver - 7:00 PM
Ider at Gaylesville - 7:00 PM
Alexandria at Hokes Bluff - 7:00 PM
Cherokee at Phillips - 7:00 PM
Piedmont at Locust Fork - 7:00 PM
Guntersville at Grissom - 7:00 PM
Carbon Hill at Winfield - 7:00 PM
Ashville at White Plains - 7:00 PM
Homewood at Gardendale - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Grove at American Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Vincent at Tuscaloosa Academy - 7:00 PM
West Point at Priceville - 7:00 PM
Tarrant at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Huffman at Shades Valley - 7:00 PM
Meek at Shoals Christian - 7:00 PM
Springville at Jacksonville - 7:00 PM
Ragland at Valley Head - 7:00 PM
Geraldine at Collinsville - 7:00 PM
Sardis at Boaz - 7:00 PM
Ramsay at Hayden - 7:00 PM
Sylacauga at Valley - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
Southeastern at Susan Moore - 7:00 PM
Sand Rock at Pisgah - 7:00 PM
Section at Gaston - 7:00 PM
Arab at Douglas - 7:00 PM
West End at Cold Springs - 7:00 PM
Greene County at Aliceville - 7:00 PM
McAdory at Central - Tuscaloosa - 7:00 PM
Spring Garden at Appalachian - 7:00 PM
Etowah at Oneonta - 7:00 PM
Gordo at Oakman - 7:00 PM
Cherokee County at Anniston - 7:00 PM
Corner at Briarwood Christian - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
Helena at Benjamin Russell - 7:00 PM
Vinemont at Hanceville - 7:00 PM
Brooks at Danville - 7:00 PM
Leeds at St. Clair County - 7:00 PM
Holt at Fairfield - 7:00 PM
Chelsea at Chilton County - 7:00 PM
Hubbertville at Pickens County - 7:00 PM
Shelby County at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Westbrook Christian at Ohatchee - 7:00 PM
B.B. Comer at Beulah - 7:00 PM
Vina at Hackleburg - 7:00 PM
Pelham at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 7:00 PM
Berry at Lynn - 7:00 PM
Thompson at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
Wilcox Central at Dallas County - 7:00 PM
Marion County at Brilliant - 7:00 PM
Curry at Good Hope - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Donoho - 7:00 PM
Highland Home at Isabella - 7:00 PM
Montevallo at Selma - 7:00 PM
Weaver at Glencoe - 7:00 PM
Thorsby at Thomasville - 7:00 PM
Brookwood at Calera - 7:00 PM
A.H. Parker at Jackson-Olin - 7:00 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Asbury - 7:00 PM
Talladega at Munford - 7:00 PM
Clay-Chalkville at Mountain Brook - 7:00 PM
Prattville at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Holly Pond at Whitesburg Christian - 7:00 PM
Northside at Sipsey Valley - 7:00 PM
Northridge at Hueytown - 7:00 PM
J.B. Pennington at Saks - 7:00 PM
Mae Jemison at Southside - 7:00 PM
Minor at Mortimer Jordan - 7:00 PM
Southside - Selma at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Fultondale at Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Cordova at Fayette County - 7:00 PM
Cullman at Hartselle - 7:00 PM
Buckhorn at Fort Payne - 7:00 PM
Victory Christian at Winterboro - 7:00 PM
Winston County at Lexington - 7:00 PM
Bessemer City at Paul W. Bryant - 7:00 PM
Lee at Gadsden City - 7:00 PM
Wadley at Woodland - 7:00 PM
