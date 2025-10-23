Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including 10 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 20 Central of Clay County at No. 25 Pell City.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, October 23.
Pickens Academy at Francis Marion - 7:00 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Jackson-Olin - 7:00 PM
Ramsay at Wenonah - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Oak Grove - 7:00 PM
Curry at Fultondale - 7:00 PM
Gadsden City at Mae Jemison - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn at A.H. Parker - 7:00 PM
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, October 24.
Fort Payne at Lee - 7:00 PM
Oak Mountain at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 7:00 PM
Lynn at South Lamar - 7:00 PM
Central of Clay County at Pell City - 7:00 PM
Hanceville at Phil Campbell - 7:00 PM
Tallassee at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Reeltown - 7:00 PM
Gaylesville at Woodville - 7:00 PM
Coosa Christian at Tuscaloosa Academy - 7:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at B.B. Comer - 7:00 PM
Piedmont at Walter Wellborn - 7:00 PM
Leeds at Pelham - 7:00 PM
Addison at Phillips - 7:00 PM
Maplesville at Verbena - 7:00 PM
Munford at St. James - 7:00 PM
Isabella at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Good Hope at Dora - 7:00 PM
Ider at Ragland - 7:00 PM
Corner at G.W. Carver - 7:00 PM
Ardmore at West Point - 7:00 PM
Cherokee County at Ashville - 7:00 PM
Cordova at Haleyville - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at Tarrant - 7:00 PM
Holt at American Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Brookwood - 7:00 PM
Sylacauga at Elmore County - 7:00 PM
Priceville at Fairview - 7:00 PM
Cold Springs at Falkville - 7:00 PM
Victory Christian at Belgreen - 7:00 PM
Carbon Hill at Gordo - 7:00 PM
Alexandria at Etowah - 7:00 PM
Dadeville at Childersburg - 7:00 PM
Appalachian at Valley Head - 7:00 PM
Arab at Boaz - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Holtville - 7:00 PM
Winston County at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Moody at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Section - 7:00 PM
Susan Moore at Cleveland - 7:00 PM
Holly Pond at Collinsville - 7:00 PM
Sand Rock at Gaston - 7:00 PM
Guntersville at Douglas - 7:00 PM
Jemison at Montevallo - 7:00 PM
Hokes Bluff at Oneonta - 7:00 PM
Minor at Homewood - 7:00 PM
Midfield at Oakman - 7:00 PM
White Plains at Anniston - 7:00 PM
Hayden at Briarwood Christian - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Pleasant Grove - 7:00 PM
Brilliant at Berry - 7:00 PM
Vinemont at Winfield - 7:00 PM
Jacksonville at St. Clair County - 7:00 PM
Center Point at Springville - 7:00 PM
Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville - 7:00 PM
Northside at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Hackleburg at Cherokee - 7:00 PM
Westbrook Christian at Weaver - 7:00 PM
Vina at Meek - 7:00 PM
Chilton County at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
Winterboro at Wadley - 7:00 PM
Thompson at Prattville - 7:00 PM
Pickens County at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Woodland at Donoho - 7:00 PM
Locust Fork at Glencoe - 7:00 PM
Keith at Billingsley - 7:00 PM
Thorsby at Southside - Selma - 7:00 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Sylvania - 7:00 PM
Ellwood Christian at Fayetteville - 7:00 PM
Shades Valley at Mountain Brook - 7:00 PM
Hoover at Vestavia Hills - 7:00 PM
Sipsey Valley at Selma - 7:00 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Hueytown - 7:00 PM
Ohatchee at Saks - 7:00 PM
Bessemer City at McAdory - 7:00 PM
Calera at Helena - 7:00 PM
Cullman at Buckhorn - 7:00 PM
Dallas County at Hale County - 7:00 PM
Aliceville at Sulligent - 7:00 PM
Greene County at Vincent - 7:00 PM
Hamilton at Fayette County - 7:00 PM
Southeastern at West End - 7:00 PM
Thomasville at Greensboro - 7:00 PM
Sardis at A.P. Brewer - 7:00 PM
Benjamin Russell at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
Southside at Hazel Green - 7:00 PM
Fairview at East Limestone - 7:00 PM
