Florence (Alabama)'s Dylan Burleson named boys basketball Coach of the Year
According to the Alabama Sportswriters' Association (AHSWA), Florence head boys basketball coach Dylan Burleson was named the Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Burleson just finished his second season with the Falcons where he led them to the Class 7A Championship Game before coming up just short against three-time defending state champion Hoover.
The Falcons finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-8 record which was the most wins they've recorded in a season since 2019 when they won 29 games.
Before coming over to Florence, Burleson spent five seasons coaching at Haleyville High School where he went 90-52 (.633 winning percentage) in his tenure with the Lions.
Leading the Falcons this season was 6'2 senior guard Bryant James who averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. 6'7 senior small forward Jalen Chandler was also a lead catalyst this season for the Falcons where he averaged 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.
