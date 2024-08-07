Hoover (Alabama) names Chip English interim head coach
Former Albertville and Grissom head football coach and current Hoover quarterback coach Chip English has been promoted to interim head coach at Hoover, after new head coach Drew Gilmer was placed on indefinite administrative leave, following an incident during a practice this week which was caught on video.
The video, obtained and published by John Brice of FootballScoop.com on Tuesday, shows Hoover players going through drills. At the end of a play an individual, who appears to be a coach, charges at one of the players involved in the drill and knocks him to the ground while aggressively ripping his helmet off.
Also on Tuesday, Hoover City Schools announced its action against Gilmer, who was hired in January after winning an Alabama state championship at Clay-Chalkville High School last year. Also placed on administrative leave was defensive coordinator Adam Helms who served on Gilmer's staff at Clay-Chalkville.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities," Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox said in a press release. "We are taking this matter seriously and working diligently to resolve it promptly and fairly."
The school system said the coaches were placed on leave "to ensure a thorough and impartial review of recent developments."
English went just 2-18 in two seasons as the Albertville head coach and stepped down prior to the 2023 season to become an assistant at Hoover and was retained on the staff when Gilmer got the head coaching post. He also was the head coach at Grissom for three seasons where he posted a 16-25 record.
The Bucs have little time to adjust to their new head coach as they open their 2024 schedule on August 24th in Florida against Western as part of the 2024 Broward County High School National Football Showcase.